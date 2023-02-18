Derby remain strong at home with comfortable win over Charlton By Press Association February 18 2023, 5.19pm Eiran Cashin celebrates his goal (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Derby strengthened their League One play-off bid with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Charlton at Pride Park. A David McGoldrick penalty and a header from central defender Eiran Cashin ensured Derby remained unbeaten at home in the league since early October. Charlton’s bid for a fourth consecutive away league win suffered a setback when they conceded in the ninth minute. Conor Hourihane’s shot was handled by Michael Hector and McGoldrick coolly dispatched the spot-kick. Rams goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith did well to close down Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, but Derby threatened whenever they went forward and Hourihane had a low shot saved by Ashley Maynard-Brewer in the 33rd minute. McGoldrick was denied a second in first half added time when Maynard-Brewer made a good save low to his right but Wildsmith had to react sharply to keep out a Scott Fraser drive in the 49th minute. But Derby gave themselves breathing space in the 69th minute when Hourihane’s free-kick from wide on the left was headed in by Cashin from eight yards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy 2 Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee 3 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for… 4 Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane 5 5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less 6 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 7 Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie 8 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 11 9 Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews 10 Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee… More from The Courier Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back' 3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have… NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone… Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove… Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Editor's Picks Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing Crack cocaine lorry driver, 68, partied with women night before blacking out on Fife A92 Fife man told his dog to ‘f***ing get’ police during call out for domestic incident Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee street 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti? Most Commented 1 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 2 Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton 3 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 4 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister