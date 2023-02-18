Hibernian march on with win over Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Hibernian march on with win over Kilmarnock

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 5.21pm
Matthew Hoppe rounded off Hibs’ win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Matthew Hoppe rounded off Hibs’ win (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Hibernian stretched their unbeaten run to six league games and moved into fourth in the Premiership with a comfortable 2-0 victory over 10-man Kilmarnock.

Will Fish headed in the opener for the Easter Road side after just 16 minutes and a second from substitute Matthew Hoppe two minutes after the break earned them an advantage that rarely looked under threat.

Kilmarnock striker Kyle Vassell was sent off 20 minutes into the second half after an initial yellow card for a challenge on Marian Cabraja was upgraded by referee John Beaton following the intervention of VAR.

Hibs began in confident mood as they returned home for the first time since their 6-0 hammering of Aberdeen three weeks previously.

They saw appeals for a penalty waved aside when Cabraja’s shot was blocked before Chris Cadden’s follow-up was also repelled.

Kilmarnock briefly roused themselves as an attacking force and Chris Stokes’ header was beaten away by Hibs goalkeeper David Marshall.

Skipper Rory McKenzie also saw a shot deflected wide, but it was Hibs who made the breakthrough in the 16th minute.

Aiden McGeady, who later limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury, curled in an excellent corner from the right and Fish timed his run and jump perfectly to head high into the net from six yards out.

Vassell could have dragged Killie level in the 24th minute but failed to get enough on his header as he directed Jordan Jones’ brilliant inswinging free-kick beyond the far post.

The rest of the first half belonged to Hibs and they will have been disappointed to have gone into the break with just a single-goal advantage.

Josh Campbell found Elie Youan with a backheel but the striker’s drilled shot was batted away by keeper Sam Walker. Moments later Cadden burst free on the right but overhit his cross with Youan in support.

When Ewan Henderson seized possession to spark a counter-attack the midfielder’s powerful shot was again saved by Walker and when the visiting keeper was finally beaten, Joe Wright popped up on the line to boot Henderson’s close-range effort clear.

Killie manager Derek McInnes responded by sending on a trio of half-time substitutes but before they had the chance to settle Hibs doubled their advantage.

Cadden and Henderson combined on the right of the box to find the supporting James Jeggo and the attackers benefited from a huge slice of luck as an attempted clearance broke kindly for Hoppe, who bundled in from three yards out.

Killie now had little to lose and upped the ante in search of a way back into the match.

Cadden blocked a goalbound shot from substitute Liam Polworth before Hibs stirred and came close to a third when Hoppe flashed a low drive just wide.

Vassell’s exit, after Beaton was urged to consult the pitch-side monitor and decided the high boot merited a red card, left Killie with an uphill struggle and settled Hibs.

Only Walker’s outstretched leg prevented a third – and a second for Hoppe – following good work from Youan on the right.

Kilmarnock were denied the late goal that could have sparked a grandstand finish when CJ Egan-Riley cleared a Scott Robinson shot off the line after Paul Hanlon had allowed a long ball to drift over his head.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Graham Brown. Plans have been lodged for three houses on the site of Wellbank smiddy. Picture shows; Wellbank smiddy. Wellbank. Supplied by Google/Angus Council Date; 14/02/2023
Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy
2
Police van on Scott Street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee
3
Mark Ogren arriving at Tannadice on Saturday. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for…
4
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
5
This amazing Angus church is one of the properties you can buy for £70k. Image: TSPC.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less
6
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
7
Comrie crash. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie
8
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
11
9
Police attended the disturbance in St Andrews on Friday night. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews
10
Crash Charleston Drive. Image: supplied
Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee…

More from The Courier

The memorial for Brianna Ghey in St Pauls Square, Perth Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey
Barry Keoghan. Image: PA
Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS
Dundee City Council is set to stop providing funding for Big Noise Douglas. Image: Big Noise Douglas
Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme
Kane Ritchie-Hosler started the match. Image: Craig Brown.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back'
James McPake's side drew 1-1 at home to Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have…
To go with story by Adele Merson. Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group, says the Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures. Picture shows; Neil Greig, policy and research director at the Institute of Advanced Motorists and a member of the A9 Safety Group.. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures
The pressure has been lifted from St Johnstone after Saturday's win. Image: Shutterstock.
ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone…
Tam O'Brien aims to skipper Arbroath to safety. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove…
Glamis Castle gardener Steve Bell prepares some snowdrops for planting. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring
Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister
5

Editor's Picks

Most Commented