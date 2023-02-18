Wealdstone maintain impressive home form with victory over York

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wealdstone made it five wins from their last six home matches as a 3-1 victory against York keeps them in the hunt for a play-off place.

Manny Duku had the best of the early chances for the visitors as he drilled wide in the seventh minute.

Wealdstone opened the scoring after 36 minutes when Corie Andrews volleyed home his first goal for the club from Brooklyn Ilunga’s cross.

York finished the half strongly as goalkeeper Sam Howes kept out a header from Paddy McLaughlin and Duku fired wide once again.

Wealdstone were on the front foot at the start of the second half and after City keeper Ryan Whitley had denied Andrews, Tarrelle Whittaker doubled their advantage with a finish to the near post from the edge of the area.

Tarryn Allarakhia finished off a counter-attack at the second attempt to complete a comfortable victory for the Stones two minutes from time, although York scored a stoppage-time consolation through Adam Crookes.