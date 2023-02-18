Burton further boost survival hopes with comeback victory at Bristol Rovers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Burton further boosted their League One survival hopes with a 2-1 comeback victory over struggling Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Rovers, looking for their first win in six matches, took a ninth-minute lead when the recalled John Marquis headed James Gibbons’ pinpoint cross down and past Craig MacGillivray.

But Burton remained in the game and were good value for a fourth victory in their last five league games as they equalised through substitute Charlie Kirk in the 44th minute.

The on-loan Charlton winger converted at the near post following a Dale Taylor cushioned pass.

Burton took the lead after 55 minutes as Sam Winnall fired home following a goalmouth scramble. Winnall injured himself in the process, as he found the net from close range, and was immediately replaced by Gassan Ahadme.

Rovers were indebted to goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe denying Kirk and Taylor late on, while the outstanding Taylor also saw a goal disallowed for offside as a long-range Adedeji Oshilaja shot was spilt.