Lincoln make it five draws in six home matches with Portsmouth stalemate

Lincoln battled their way to a point in a goalless stalemate at home to Portsmouth.

The hosts stretched their unbeaten run in Sky Bet League One to six games, but it was a fifth draw in six home matches as frustration begins to grow in Lincolnshire.

For visitors Pompey, it was a welcome point on the road after back-to-back defeats.

The misfiring Imps wasted a host of first-half chances.

Jack Diamond squandered a great opportunity in the early exchanges as he poked wide from a brilliant long pass over the Portsmouth defence.

And he missed the target shortly afterwards as he twisted and turned his way to open up an angle before shooting wide.

Daniel Mandriou smashed a strike against the crossbar on the hour as chances continued to go begging for City.

Colby Bishop missed two late chances to steal the spoils for Portsmouth – firstly firing straight at Carl Rushworth before smashing a one-on-one effort off target.