Sutton boost play-off push with win over Doncaster

Sutton continued their surge towards the League Two play-off places with a 2-0 victory over Doncaster.

Second-half goals from Coby Rowe and David Ajiboye ended Rovers’ run of three successive wins without conceding a goal as the U’s secured the points at Gander Green Lane.

Sutton came closest to opening the scoring as skipper Harry Beautyman forced a save from Jonathan Mitchell before the stopper also kept out Lee Angol’s long-range effort.

Opposite number Jack Rose made a good low stop to push away Charlie Lakin’s low effort from the edge of the area.

The first five minutes of the second half proved vital as Rowe made a brilliant block to deny George Miller a certain goal.

Two minutes later he nodded Sutton in front after Ben Goodliffe headed a corner back across goal.

Will Randall almost doubled the lead with a curling effort while sub Caolan Lavery wasted Rovers’ best chance to equalise when he shot over with his first touch.

Ajiboye clinched the points when he was slid through by Ali Smith’s superb pass two minutes from time.