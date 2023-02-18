Charlie Carter scores only goal as Eastleigh beat Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eastleigh beat Maidenhead 1-0 at Silverlake Stadium for a third straight Vanarama National League win.

The Spitfires took the lead in the 12th minute when Charlie Carter bundled home a cross from Kairo Mitchell, who later went through one-on-one, but Maidenhead keeper Alexis Andre made a smart save.

Maidenhead midfielder Adam Leathers curled a 20-yard effort just wide shortly before the break, with captain Alan Massey also just off target with a second-half header.

Vincent Harper missed a late chance to score a second for Eastleigh when he went around the goalkeeper, but could not steer the ball in from a tight angle.