Ian Poveda strike gives Mick McCarthy first win as Blackpool manager

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 5.35pm
Ian Poveda’s goal against Stoke gave Mick McCarthy his first win as Blackpool manager (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).
Ian Poveda’s goal against Stoke gave Mick McCarthy his first win as Blackpool manager (Barrington Coombs/PA Images).

Ian Poveda’s early strike gave Mick McCarthy his first win as Blackpool manager against Stoke.

Poveda struck in the seventh minute and it proved enough to give the Seasiders a 1-0 win, their first since October.

The three points lifted Blackpool off the bottom of the Championship table and to within two points off safety.

Stoke are now just six points above the drop zone after failing to take their numerous chances.

The Potters threatened inside the opening minute at a bright and breezy Bloomfield Road, Jacob Brown controlling well before seeing a crisp strike saved by Chris Maxwell.

Dwight Gayle also went close with a header, before the hosts went on to break the deadlock.

Lewis Fiorini teed up Poveda, and he drilled past Matija Sarkic, via a slight deflection, from the edge of the box.

It was a timely boost for the struggling Seasiders, but the Potters had already missed a couple of good chances and they almost notched a swift leveller.

Josh Laurent took aim from 20 yards, only for the effort to fizz the wrong side of the upright.

Will Smallbone was then thwarted by another decent Maxwell save, before Gayle again headed off target as Stoke pushed hard for an equaliser.

As the half-hour mark passed, the visitors were still well on top despite being behind. Laurent did well to meet Tyrese Campbell’s through-ball, only to then fire wastefully over from a terrific position 18 yards out.

Shortly before the break Smallbone was thwarted by another super Maxwell save, this time from point-blank range, but Blackpool hung onto their slender lead.

After the restart the theme continued somewhat, with the Potters pressing for that elusive leveller, as Smallbone and Laurent were both thwarted in the early exchanges.

The Seasiders responded to those chances by almost going further ahead shortly before the hour mark.

Half-time sub CJ Hamilton dragged a low strike narrowly off target after getting in behind the Stoke defence.

Back came the Potters soon after, with Gayle forcing the overworked Maxwell into another fine stop.

Maxwell then produced a breathtaking one-handed save to somehow keep out Campbell’s effort from close in.

As the final 20 minutes approached, the Seasiders continued to hang on, but a second goal for them would surely have sealed a precious three points.

Luke Garbutt saw a shot blocked, while Kenny Dougall headed over the top when he really ought to have done better.

It became much more end-to-end in the closing stages, and the Potters’ travelling faithful were on their feet when Smallbone’s free-kick fizzed just the wrong side of the post.

However, Blackpool hung on for that much-overdue victory.

