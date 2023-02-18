Toyosi Olusany earns Arbroath point at Cove Rangers with late equaliser By Press Association February 18 2023, 5.39pm The spoils were shared at Balmoral Stadium (Joe Giddens/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Toyosi Olusanya’s late equaliser earned Arbroath a 1-1 draw at Cove Rangers, who were denied a first home Scottish Championship win since December. Substitute striker Olusanya’s 88th-minute header cancelled out Leighton McIntosh’s second-half strike and extended Arbroath’s unbeaten league run on the road to five matches. Arbroath went close to taking the lead just after the hour-mark at Balmoral Stadium when substitute striker Bobby Linn’s effort from inside the area hit the crossbar. McIntosh fired Cove ahead from close range in the 75th minute after being set up by Luis Longstaff. Olusanya, on loan from St Mirren, had earlier forced Cove goalkeeper Scott Fox to punch away his fierce drive before heading home Thomas O’Brien’s cross for his first goal for Arbroath. The point apiece leaves Rangers four points above second-bottom Arbroath in the table. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy 2 Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee 3 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for… 4 Three people taken to hospital following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane 5 5 of the best Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus properties for £70k or less 6 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 7 Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie 8 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 11 9 Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews 10 Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee… More from The Courier Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back' 3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have… NEIL GREIG: Scottish Government must take responsibility for A9 dualling failures ERIC NICOLSON: Don't move the goalposts - staying up is success for St Johnstone… Arbroath: 5 key Championship survival factors as Angus side make a point at Cove… Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Editor's Picks Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister Glamis Castle visitors lay carpet of snowdrops to welcome spring Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews Dundee mental health charity’s five ways to wellbeing Crack cocaine lorry driver, 68, partied with women night before blacking out on Fife A92 Fife man told his dog to ‘f***ing get’ police during call out for domestic incident Man charged following crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee street 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for Mark Birighitti? Most Commented 1 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 2 Gary Bowyer gives Kwame Thomas update after Dundee stumble to defeat at Morton 3 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 4 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 5 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 6 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 7 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 8 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 9 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 10 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister