Barrow end winless run to shock Bradford

Barrow claimed their first win in seven games at the expense of promotion-chasing Bradford.

Josh Kay scored the only goal at Valley Parade to clinch a memorable double over Mark Hughes’ Bantams, who had been looking for a third successive win.

Barrow survived Bradford’s fast start to keep the home side at arm’s length – and were rewarded with a goal on 24 minutes. Kay dispossessed Adam Clayton on halfway, Harrison Neal led the counter-attack and Kay continued his run to finish Ged Garner’s low cross in the box.

Bradford failed to test goalkeeper Paul Farman once and were booed off at half-time.

Niall Canavan almost doubled Barrow’s lead against his previous club early in the second half but failed to make contact from Kay’s knockdown in the six-yard box.

Barrow midfielder Robbie Gotts had a shot comfortably saved by Harry Lewis but Bradford were unable to come up with anything on target.

Their closest moment came from a late header from Sam Stubbs that flew over the bar.