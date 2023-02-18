Injury-hit St Mirren please Diarmuid O’Carroll with win over Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Injury-hit St Mirren please Diarmuid O’Carroll with win over Ross County

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.03pm
St Mirren got the win despite a number of injuries (Jeff Holmes/PA)
St Mirren got the win despite a number of injuries (Jeff Holmes/PA)

St Mirren assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll hailed the efforts of his side after the injury-hit Paisley outfit held firm to win 1–0 against Ross County.

Declan Gallagher’s header in the eighth minute proved to be the difference between the teams, although the defender would limp off before the end.

Other issues from earlier in the week meant the Buddies named a youthful substitutes’ bench, but O’Carroll was delighted to claim all three points.

“We were brilliant for 60 or 70 minutes, and the boys were maybe disappointed they couldn’t put the game to bed,” he said.

“We have had a tough week injury-wise, and some people maybe haven’t played the minutes they would like, but we dug in and got the clean sheet, so we’re delighted.

“We had a good few out, but fair play to the likes of Ryan Flynn coming in – he put in a man-of-the-match performance.

“We’re thin on the ground, and our bench shows that with young lads.

“That’s the model of the club, but the problem we have at the minute is that we can’t get them game time in terms of reserves or friendlies, so they’re a little bit short when they come on, but we want to create the next (Ethan) Erhahon and kick on again.”

Ross County boss Malky Mackay, meanwhile, was left less than impressed with the referee’s handling of the game.

Drawing particular ire was a collision between Trevor Carson and Owura Edwards that could have been a penalty for the Staggies, and the lack of action over what he felt was timewasting by their hosts.

“I cannot believe that wasn’t a penalty, because he touches it by the goalie and gets smashed out of the park,” Mackay said.

“I was saying ‘surely’, and I know there was a check but when I heard that everything was fine I couldn’t believe it. If that was in the middle of the park it’s a foul, so I think it was a huge error.

“I was talking to the fourth official and the linesman about the time wasting from the first 15 minutes.

“I have no problems with that tactic, but the referee has to add time on and eventually affect the game. Eventually someone has to take a yellow card for that.

“They were just killing the momentum of the game, and I have no problem with that but the referee wasn’t doing anything about it, and that’s not good enough.”

