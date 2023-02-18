Kieran McKenna happy with ‘pretty relentless’ Ipswich in win over Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kieran McKenna happy with ‘pretty relentless’ Ipswich in win over Forest Green

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.05pm
Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich were relentless in their win over Forest Green (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Kieran McKenna felt Ipswich were relentless in their win over Forest Green (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna said his side were “pretty relentless” during their convincing 4-0 victory over Forest Green and the “good start” to the game was key to them claiming the three points.

The goals came via a brace from Conor Chaplin, a volley from Nathan Broadhead and a header from Freddie Ladapo, plunging the visitors deeper into the relegation mire with their 12th winless match on the trot and nine points from safety.

McKenna said: “A good start, early chances, early goal, of course that then gives you a bit more feeling of controlling the game because you know you’re ahead, so when you’re facing a lot of bodies you can afford to be a little bit more patient knowing that more opportunities will come because they will have to come out and that was the flow of the game really.

“I thought we found a nice balance between being patient and also being really aggressive and created a lot of chances throughout the game and had good concentration at the back.

“You always want a fast start and if you do that you give yourself a better chance to get an early goal and once you get the early goal you know the feeling of the game is different and you’ve got domination of the ball and they’re defending the box, you have that cushion and you can afford to wait for the right opportunities to come.

“The mentality of the group and the way they approached the game was really good. We were pretty relentless until the last minute.”

Meanwhile, Duncan Ferguson, the Rovers head coach, said his side failed to “come out of the traps” quickly enough and that the best team won on the day.

Ferguson said: “We didn’t come out of the traps quick enough and got punished in the first three or four minutes and didn’t quite recover, then we concede again from a set-play just before the break and that kills you a bit.

“There’s no excuses to be fair, the best team won.

“You’ve got to learn and think about what you can do better. They are better than us and they were better than us today, it’s one of them and you’ve just got to move on and we’ve got another game next Saturday.

“When you’re conceding four goals, they hit the post and had a free header late on, it could have been a ‘right’ score.

“The boys had a go and that’s all I can say. We were aggressive with our line-up to start with but you have still got to defend set-plays.”

