Mark Robins pleased with second-half improvement as Coventry down Rotherham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Coventry manager Mark Robins praised his team for taking control of the second half as they ran out 2-0 winners at Rotherham.

Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres struck after the break to secure to back-to-back victories for Coventry, whose play-off chase is now picking up pace.

Robins, who started his managerial career at Rotherham, said: “It’s a good win because these are a difficult team to play against. They tried to win the game and were brave.

“First half, it looked like we were playing a third game in a week. There were too many turnovers in the game.

“We talked about upping the work-rate 10 per cent and how that would win us the game.

“We came out with control and impetus and got the goal that gave us a leg up in the game. I think we were in control in the second half.

“We defended really, really well. We controlled the game and were a lot better. The goal helped.

Both sides had opportunities to go in front in the first half with the Millers’ best two chances falling to skipper Ollie Rathbone, who fired wide and then over the bar when well-placed at the edge of the box.

Coventry’s main threat was coming through lone striker Gyokeres but his fellow Swede Viktor Johansson was equal to his low strike.

The visitors went in front with just two minutes gone in the second period when Jake Bidwell’s pass found Allen in plenty of space and he was able to finish low beyond Johansson.

Rotherham responded with a host of attacking substitutions but could not really trouble their visitors who were content to sit in and attack on the counter.

Gyokeres continued to lead the line menacingly and he had two openings on the break without making them count.

However, he showed his more clinical side two minutes into added-on time to put the game to bed.

Tom Eaves was caught out in possession and Gustavo Hamer capitalised to play in the Swedish hitman who lashed into the bottom corner.

Robins added: “The second goal for us was superb. It was put on a plate for him. We are delighted. It was a hard-fought game.

“I am delighted with the three points but the performance was particularly good.”

It was a disappointing 250th game as a manager for Rotherham’s Matt Taylor and he felt an early disallowed header from Jordan Hugill should have counted.

He said: “It started well and we should have been ahead. I can’t understand why the foul has been given. It’s an injustice. There has not been a collision in there. It’s a frustrating one.

“The first-half performance was good enough. As the second half went on, when we were behind, the pressure mounted and execution let us down.

“They are not a team you want to be chasing the game against.

“We did not have the outlets for quality. Even in the first half, the final act was not quite there. We did not do enough in that second half.

“I can’t think of many occasions when their backline was put under pressure. The ball was never really where we wanted it.

“We need to start having something to show for the performances.

“We were reacting rather than being proactive in that second half. We need to find a way of being competitive.”