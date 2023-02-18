Mark Robins pleased with second-half improvement as Coventry down Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mark Robins pleased with second-half improvement as Coventry down Rotherham

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.19pm
Coventry manager Mark Robins saw his side claim victory (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Coventry manager Mark Robins saw his side claim victory (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Coventry manager Mark Robins praised his team for taking control of the second half as they ran out 2-0 winners at Rotherham.

Jamie Allen and Viktor Gyokeres struck after the break to secure to back-to-back victories for Coventry, whose play-off chase is now picking up pace.

Robins, who started his managerial career at Rotherham, said: “It’s a good win because these are a difficult team to play against. They tried to win the game and were brave.

“First half, it looked like we were playing a third game in a week. There were too many turnovers in the game.

“We talked about upping the work-rate 10 per cent and how that would win us the game.

“We came out with control and impetus and got the goal that gave us a leg up in the game. I think we were in control in the second half.

“We defended really, really well. We controlled the game and were a lot better. The goal helped.

Both sides had opportunities to go in front in the first half with the Millers’ best two chances falling to skipper Ollie Rathbone, who fired wide and then over the bar when well-placed at the edge of the box.

Coventry’s main threat was coming through lone striker Gyokeres but his fellow Swede Viktor Johansson was equal to his low strike.

The visitors went in front with just two minutes gone in the second period when Jake Bidwell’s pass found Allen in plenty of space and he was able to finish low beyond Johansson.

Rotherham responded with a host of attacking substitutions but could not really trouble their visitors who were content to sit in and attack on the counter.

Gyokeres continued to lead the line menacingly and he had two openings on the break without making them count.

However, he showed his more clinical side two minutes into added-on time to put the game to bed.

Tom Eaves was caught out in possession and Gustavo Hamer capitalised to play in the Swedish hitman who lashed into the bottom corner.

Robins added: “The second goal for us was superb. It was put on a plate for him. We are delighted. It was a hard-fought game.

“I am delighted with the three points but the performance was particularly good.”

It was a disappointing 250th game as a manager for Rotherham’s Matt Taylor and he felt an early disallowed header from Jordan Hugill should have counted.

He said: “It started well and we should have been ahead. I can’t understand why the foul has been given. It’s an injustice. There has not been a collision in there. It’s a frustrating one.

“The first-half performance was good enough. As the second half went on, when we were behind, the pressure mounted and execution let us down.

“They are not a team you want to be chasing the game against.

“We did not have the outlets for quality. Even in the first half, the final act was not quite there. We did not do enough in that second half.

“I can’t think of many occasions when their backline was put under pressure. The ball was never really where we wanted it.

“We need to start having something to show for the performances.

“We were reacting rather than being proactive in that second half. We need to find a way of being competitive.”

