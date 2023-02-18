Michael Duff delighted with Barnsley’s ‘clinical’ performance at Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Duff delighted with Barnsley’s ‘clinical’ performance at Cheltenham

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.31pm
Michael Duff was happy with Barnsley’s performance against his old club Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)
Michael Duff was happy with Barnsley’s performance against his old club Cheltenham (Nigel French/PA)

Boss Michael Duff was delighted with Barnsley’s ruthless streak on the road as they thumped his old club Cheltenham 4-0.

Duff enjoyed a triumphant return to a club he led to the League Two title in 2021 followed by their highest ever finish of 15th in League One last term before leaving to take over at Oakwell.

They were 3-0 up at the break through James Norwood, Herbie Kane and Adam Phillips before Jordan Williams rounded off the scoring in the second half.

“I’m not sure we were superb, but we were clinical,” Duff said.

“We started well and then came off it a little. We could have picked them off with two or three more chances, but that’s just me being selfish.

“We had two brilliant strikes and two brilliant moves that led to goals. Winning the game and keeping a clean sheet, I’ll take that all day long.

“We’re now getting towards the business end of the season and March will probably determine where we end up.”

Duff also enjoyed a successful spell at Cheltenham as a player and he was given a hero’s reception by the home supporters.

“I thank the fans for the warm welcome,” he said. “There were one or two boos as well, but you’re always going to get that!

“I didn’t want to make a big thing of it so I came out to thank them before the players came out.

“They’re in a difficult place here and their heads dropped after the first one. I want them to do well. You don’t spend so long at a club like this and not have feelings for them.

“It’s always going to be tough here because of the finances, but I’ll always be grateful they gave me an opportunity.”

Duff’s in-form Tykes team launched their own mini goal-of-the-season competition, netting three of the highest quality before half-time.

Norwood scored the opener in the eighth minute, finishing off a slick attacking move started by Kane and also involving Williams and Phillips.

Kane volleyed a superb second into the top-left corner after Luca Connell’s corner was cleared to him 20 yards out in the 15th minute.

Phillips added the third with a perfectly placed free-kick from 20 yards after Ziyad Larkeche was tripped by Elliot Bonds in the 36th minute.

Williams completed the scoring in the 74th minute, finishing with a shot off the underside of the bar after Kane’s ball over the home defence and Barnsley have now taken 16 points from a possible 18.

Robins boss Wade Elliott admitted his team were soundly beaten by the better side.

“Once they get their noses in front and then score a couple of good goals, they are obviously on a massive high and they have control of the game,” Elliott said.

“We found it difficult from there and they ended up on top. They had more physicality, won more challenges and second balls and we struggled to deal with it and sometimes you have to give credit to the opposition.”

