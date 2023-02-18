Lee Bell praises Crewe sub Tariq Uwakwe’s telling contribution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Bell praises Crewe sub Tariq Uwakwe’s telling contribution

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.31pm
Tariq Uwakwe scored for Crewe (David Davies/PA)
Tariq Uwakwe scored for Crewe (David Davies/PA)

Crewe boss Lee Bell hailed Tariq Uwakwe’s response to being dropped after the ex-Chelsea under-21 hopeful’s late equaliser snatched a point at Harrogate.

Uwakwe was starting his second successive match on the bench after being hauled off during the half-time break at Crawley.

But, after being hailed from the dugout, Uwakwe grabbed his first goal in 39 outings for the Railwaymen to secure a 2-2 draw at Wetherby Road following his 89th-minute strike.

Just six minutes earlier, Dan Agyei’s penalty had reduced the deficit after Jack Muldoon and Kazeem Olaigbe had put the hosts in the ascendancy and, on Uwakwe’s contribution, Bell said: “He’s been out of the team for the last couple of games but he made a real impact when he came on.

“We changed to 4-4-2 and he came inside to where he needs to be between the posts to finish smartly underneath the keeper’s body.”

Bell added that he was pleased to give the travelling fans something to cheer after they had voiced their dissatisfaction prior to the late fightback.

“The players showed really good spirit,” the Gresty Road chief reasoned. “There was a lot of fans at the game and I was getting pelters from behind me so it was pleasing to send them home half-happy and I thought the performance was one of our best recently.

“We got up the pitch well and were just making wrong decisions and needed to pick the right passes, which we did at the end. You would always take a point after being 2-0 down coming away and I hope the fans saw the desire the players showed for the club.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver has now seen his struggling side keep just one clean sheet in their last 16 home games, but insisted that a back four consisting exclusively of transfer-window signings – including Anthony O’Connor who clipped Agyei’s heels for the game’s pivotal spot kick – will improve matters at that end of the pitch.

He said: “I know we have got a good defence now but we are still integrating them and there will be bumps along the way.

“I have players in there who have 900 league games to their names between them and, whilst I’m disappointed that we didn’t maximise our chance to get three points, I know we have a better squad now.”

Weaver went on to praise 33-year-old striker Muldoon who has scored in back-to-back games since signing a new two-and-a-half year deal last week.

“He’s on fire and his new contract was well-deserved,” the Sulphurites’ manager said of Muldoon. “He’s also got my back and said that when he signed it.

“That means a lot to me and shows the togetherness we have at the club and need, because it looks like we are in a fight with three other teams for survival, but we’ve got to go for it, like we did in this game, and relish every challenge ahead.”

