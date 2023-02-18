Jim Bentley feeling ‘low’ after fans flak follows Rochdale defeat against Gills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jim Bentley feeling ‘low’ after fans flak follows Rochdale defeat against Gills

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.39pm
Rochdale manager Jim Bentley was upset by jeers from fans after the 2-0 home defeat against felllow strugglers Gillingham (Tim Goode/PA Images).
Rochdale manager Jim Bentley was upset by jeers from fans after the 2-0 home defeat against felllow strugglers Gillingham (Tim Goode/PA Images).

Jim Bentley admitted flak from Rochdale supporters left him feeling “low” after his bottom-of-the-league side crashed to a 2-0 home loss against Gillingham.

Goal in each half from Oli Hawkins and George Lapslie secured the points for the Gills, themselves fighting for Football League survival.

The result left Dale six points adrift of safety at the foot of the table and staring into the abyss of non-league football for the first time in more than a century.

Bentley, who took charge after Robbie Stockdale was sacked at the end of August last year, was jeered by home supporters, some of whom were calling for his head after a run of one win from the last 15 games.

“When that second goal goes in there’s a lot of hostility towards me because I’m the manager and I carry the can,” said Bentley.

“It’s my team – well, it’s not my team, it’s my team as it is now but I have inherited a team and I am just low.

“The fans here have been starved. The club has had a difficult time, they have lost players and had off-field issues, we haven’t been strong enough at home and you can go on about this, that and the other but ultimately we haven’t been good enough.

“I understand everyone’s emotions and I understand the criticisms, everyone is entitled to their opinions and they can have a go at me all they want – that’s life.

“You have to have thick skin in this game and I can’t throw the towel in until it’s a mathematical certainty we’re down. But with the run we’ve been on, I could be out of a job.

“We haven’t won enough games and we’re bottom of the league. But I’ll keep going and ultimately we have to get the basics right – the goals we concede are soft.”

Hawkins’ 24th-minute opener was down to poor defending, the frontman left unmarked six yards from goal to convert Robbie McKenzie’s cross.

Ian Henderson, Scott Quigley and Toby Mullarkey all went close for the home side, but Dale could not find a finish and they paid the price when Tom Nichols’ effort was touched home by Lapslie in the 76th minute.

Gills boss Neil Harris said: “I’m really chuffed. Normally I’d play it down a bit but I’m delighted with the group of players I’ve got, delighted with the fans. They are so behind us now and they are enjoying the team and the club now, six points from the last two games – I have to be happy with that.

“We have some difficult fixtures coming up but we’re moving in the right direction.

“It was a professional display against a team that’s fighting for their lives and I thought personally they had to beat us if they were to have a chance of catching us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Lochside has gone by the financial pain of the saga surrounding the Forfar leisure centre will linger. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre…
9
2
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
3
Changes to some bus routes have proved very unpopular.
Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers
9
4
The thief took time to sup a Capri-Sun while raiding the Dundee flat. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog
5
Mike Berger, former firefighter from Carnoustie, who also served the town as a plumber.
Mike Berger, former Carnoustie fireman, dies after health battle aged 64
6
Image: DC Thomson
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
7
Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied
Dundee MSP U-turns on proposals to merge NHS Tayside into a giant northern health…
8
After several years without a permanent home Skin Religion Aesthetics has finally set down roots. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Beauty clinic Skin Religion Aesthetics sets up shop in Arbroath
9
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
10
Helen Ratcliffe alongside the cellar wall that is of interest. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth pub home to scene of historic royal murder at risk of closure

More from The Courier

The Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake from The Batch Lady: Cooking On A Budget by Suzanne Mulholland. Image: Haarala Hamilton
Sweet treats: The Batch Lady's Oreo peanut butter ice cream cake
Akio celebrates his equaliser against Queen's Park with Liam Dick. Image: SNS.
'I love that song': William Akio hails fan backing and says he 'has a…
The A9 is closed northbound close to Dunblane and Doune due to a crash. Image: Google Maps
Three casualties reported following crash which closed A9 at Dunblane
Stevie May celebrates his winner. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone hero Stevie May is a 'never-say-die' striker who got Saints 'deserved' win…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake praises attitude of 'spot-on' Nikolay Todorov after Dunfermline supersub nets equaliser against…
Jack Lowden as Kenneth Noye in The Gold.
TELLYBOX: Neil Forsyth's The Gold looks like a winner
Toyosi Olusanya celebrates his late strike for Arbroath at Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns / DCT Media
Dick Campbell praises Arbroath spirit as Toyosi Olusanya nets late leveller at Cove Rangers
Kyle Benedictus missed from the spot. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Airdrie verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as missed Pars…
May celebrates the winner. Image: SNS
Dundee United vs St Johnstone verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Our Rab nearly bought a boiler suit. Nearly...
RAB MCNEIL: Readers, I nearly bought a boilersuit...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented