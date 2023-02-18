Gareth Ainsworth hails set-piece guru Richard Dobson after Wycombe win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gareth Ainsworth hailed set-piece guru Richard Dobson for Lewis Wing’s expertly-taken winner as Wycombe beat play-off rivals Bolton 1-0 at Adams Park.

Wing’s sweet strike deep into first-half stoppage time came directly from a shrewd corner routine with the midfielder playing a one-two with Garath McCleary before rifling it past James Trafford at his near post.

It was the first goal the visitors had conceded for six hours and, while Ian Evatt’s side put the Chairboys under considerable pressure late on, they failed to breach Max Stryjek’s goal.

The result made it five wins on the spin for Ainsworth and his men, and the Wycombe boss was full of praise for assistant manager Dobson – whose routines have proved successful in the last eight days.

Ainsworth said: “The goal, I’ve got to credit Richard Dobson – he does the attacking set-pieces and that’s two in two at home now.

“He saw one at Derby and he’s seen one at Bolton and he’s great. He studies them hard and he finds these little weaknesses.

“It’s a top corner from Lewis Wing and it’s a hell of a strike. He’s one of the few players in the division that could do that.”

Wycombe are now three points off Barnsley in sixth in Sky Bet League One, and Ainsworth was keen to stress there is plenty of work to be done if they are to reach the play-offs for the second year running.

“We’re not going to get too high,” said Ainsworth. “We keep winning and we can’t keep getting any closer to the play-offs.

“But we’ll keep pushing and keeping these big boys on their toes and hopefully we can get one of those spots.”

Bolton boss Evatt felt his side fell into the trap of getting settled into a style of play that suited their hosts.

“If ever there was a stereotypical ‘Being Wycombed’ [game], well we’ve been Wycombed today,” said Evatt.

“It’s a set-play and then in the second half we can’t get any head of steam because there’s so much disruption in the game. That’s their way and credit to them, they’ve won the game.

“We started very bright and had the better of the early chances. We just didn’t manage the conditions well enough for the last 20 minutes of the first half.

“We just lacked a little bit of bravery and belief with the ball, and ended up playing their way and fighting their fight which just isn’t us.”