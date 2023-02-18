Dino Maamria hails Burton desire after comeback victory at Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dino Maamria hails Burton desire after comeback victory at Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 6.51pm
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria was pleased with his side’s display at Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria was pleased with his side’s display at Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dino Maamria hailed Burton’s desire and spirit following their comeback win at Bristol Rovers as the Albion boss responded to accusations that his side are not entertaining.

Burton fought back from an early deficit at the Memorial Stadium to lift themselves five points clear of the League One drop zone after a fourth win in their last five games.

Substitute Charlie Kirk and forward Sam Winnall found the net for the visitors, after John Marquis had given the home team a ninth-minute lead.

“Our team displayed spirit, were full of desire, full of will to win, and we did the basics really well,” said Maamria.

“It’s never easy coming to places like this. You see the pitch is very bobbly, it’s very windy… We didn’t start the game well and conceded and Chris McCann came off with an injury.

“We had to change shape straightaway and it worked really well. Yes we won on the game 2-1 but really it should have been three or four.

“There was clearly a goal onside, Dale’s. It’s unbelievable,” he added, referring to Dale Taylor’s second-half effort that was ruled out for offside

“We’re all for discipline and my team is very, very disciplined, but we have to have competency in terms of officiating and they have to communicate better and they have to do their jobs.”

Before the match opposite number Joey Barton had said that Burton are not a side “for purists” and questioned whether anyone would pay to watch the Brewers play.

Maamria responded to that by saying: “I don’t want to read what the opposition say about us. We want to keep our camp focused on what we do. I’m not interested – I enjoy watching Manchester City and Arsenal, Manchester City more, but that’s the football I enjoy watching and at our level it’s just about winning games.”

Rovers, in contrast to Burton, are in a poor run of form and have now gone seven games without a win and Barton admits that morale in the camp is suffering as a result.

“It’s a tough moment for us, as a group, and the lads are lower on confidence than you would like,” he said.

“We had a great start and went one nil up and possibly should have had a second or third.

“There was a break in play [for a medical emergency in the crowd] and we didn’t seem to recover after that.

“We didn’t deal with a long punt down the pitch and a team that had created nothing found themselves level in the game. That eats into the lads’ confidence.

“Second half, we kept having a go but we lacked a lot of quality. It’s a tough moment, but we’ve just got to keep scrapping through it.”

