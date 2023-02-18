Derek McInnes ‘sick to death’ of VAR after Kyle Vassell dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes ‘sick to death’ of VAR after Kyle Vassell dismissal

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 7.27pm
Derek McInnes labelled Kyle Vassell’s VAR red card ‘absolutely ridiculous’ (Steve Welsh/PA)
Derek McInnes labelled Kyle Vassell’s VAR red card ‘absolutely ridiculous’ (Steve Welsh/PA)

Derek McInnes insisted “the game’s gone mad” after Kilmarnock had Kyle Vassell sent off following a VAR review in their defeat at Hibernian.

The January signing was initially shown a yellow card for a high boot on Marijan Cabraja but that was upgraded after referee John Beaton consulted his pitch-side monitor on the advice of VAR official Steven Kirkland.

McInnes said: “There’s no sense that it was a bad challenge. You can sniff a red card, there’s a sense that something’s happened which makes you feel a bit uneasy.

“John deals with it at the time. He’s standing right next to it. We move on. I didn’t even think it was a yellow.

“Kyle’s tried to pull out. I think the Hibs player went forward into him. Kyle’s got his eyes on the ball the whole time. He tries to keep his foot still, there’s no forward movement.

“They (VAR) are in a sanitised room over 50 miles away watching that over and over again, telling the referee ‘you need to have a look at that, that’s a red card’.

“The game’s gone mad. That’s not a red card.

“I’m sick to death of this VAR. It was our turn this week, there will likely be someone else in Scotland today who has suffered as well.

“An experienced referee dealt with the incident. Yet it goes all the way to them and they put pressure on him to look at it differently. It’s not a red card.

“You can sense the anger and frustration from everybody from a Kilmarnock point of view but I think there was real surprise and shock from a Hibs perspective. There was no running around from players going to the referee looking for a red card.

“You know a red-card offence. You can sniff it at the game. It’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Goals in either half from Will Fish and substitute Matthew Hoppe stretched Hibs’ unbeaten run to six in the cinch Premiership and Lee Johnson was thrilled with his side’s display, particularly a third clean sheet from their last four games.

He said: “I was delighted with a very professional performance throughout.

“First half we were fluid, some lovely combination play but really well structured behind the ball as well.

“I was disappointed not to come in more than one goal up and that became the half-time conversation, the threat for the second half.

“We limited them to not many opportunities and had a fair few ourselves, I think 20 shots.

“I thought we still defended well. I know there were a couple sort of cleared off the line, it goes to show that the clean sheets are so important.

“Six, seven weeks ago we were conceding three a game. A lot of work and a few signings has enabled us to keep more clean sheets, which is very good.

“It was a well-coached performance from the team – not talking about myself, I mean everyone out there was well-organised and never left themselves in too much trouble.

“I really enjoyed it from a tactical point of view and credit to the boys for that.”

