Boreham Wood held to a draw by Halifax

Millenic Alli scored a second half equaliser for Halifax to ensure the Vanarama National League points were shared in a 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Lee Ndlovu had given the home side a ninth-minute lead on his return to the starting XI.

However his early strike was cancelled out by Alli’s 62nd-minute strike, as the visitors recorded their third successive draw.

The result leaves Boreham Wood just outside the play-off places, while Halifax remain 15th in the table.