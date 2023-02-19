Eberechi Eze looking to get Crystal Palace back to winning ways

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eberechi Eze hopes to build on his goal against Brentford and get Crystal Palace back to winning ways.

Eze has lost his place in the Eagles’ starting line-up but climbed off the bench to score the opener in the 1-1 draw.

The former QPR winger headed in a cross from Michael Olise just five minutes after coming on, but Vitaly Janelt’s stoppage-time equaliser denied Palace a first win in 2023.

“We worked hard, we gave everything, and it feels bad not getting the three points,” Eze told Palace TV.

“It’s easy to speak now but in the moment there are so many things going on. There are probably lots of reasons why we conceded. We just have to pick ourselves up and go again.

“I think the plan worked well but of course we didn’t get the three points and that is the reason we came. It is a difficult one, but we move on.

“Obviously I know Michael’s quality, and he can put the ball where he wants it when he cuts inside. I was in the right position.

“He wants to come on his left foot and either he shoots or crosses, so just being the right space helps.

“I just need to work hard, try my best and when I’m called upon I try to deliver.”

The Bees stretched their unbeaten run to 11 matches even though they were well below their best.

“We need to cherish these moments, because they’re special. In football, you can take nothing for granted,” said boss Thomas Frank.

“But the performance overall, we could have done better. I’m disappointed with the performance, but this is the Premier League. We still gave very little away.

“If you can’t win, don’t lose. We are 11 games unbeaten.”