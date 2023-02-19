Graham Potter understands fans’ frustration as Chelsea’s struggles continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter understands fans’ frustration as Chelsea’s struggles continue

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 2.19pm Updated: February 19 2023, 2.30pm
Graham Potter understands the reaction of supporters (Martin Rickett/PA)
Graham Potter understands the reaction of supporters (Martin Rickett/PA)

Graham Potter says he understands fans’ frustrations after a section of the Stamford Bridge support turned on him following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to bottom side Southampton.

His Chelsea team left the pitch amidst anger and a chorus of boos at full-time, with some voices near the dugout calling for the manager to leave following what was surely the worst result of his tenure.

The hosts lacked cutting edge despite largely dominating possession against rock-bottom Saints, and their expensively assembled line-up – featuring five January signings in the starting XI – had no answer to the organised, determined side put out by Ruben Selles.

That Southampton showed greater cohesion despite only having had five days to prepare under the leadership of caretaker boss Selles, who replaced the sacked Nathan Jones a week ago, was further indictment of the direction Chelsea are taking under Potter.

As supporters left the ground seething with discontent, the manager acknowledged their right to feel let down by the team’s plight.

“When results aren’t going well, this is the world we’re in,” said Potter. “There’s a transition and there’s factors, but at the same time there’s emotion and the team is losing. We’ve had the results we’ve had, and you can understand it.

“I’m not stupid, and I’m not naive. My job is to keep going, help the team, try and support them through a tough period. And to take the criticism.

“I think you can only be yourself. Try your best to be yourself. I get it. When you’re losing, there’s always something you can do or you can change. I’ve always been that way, it’s got me to this point. But I know that people want something different.”

It was another game in which the club’s January recruits struggled to live up to the expectations set by the huge transfer outlay sanctioned by co-owner Todd Boehly.

Noni Madueke, Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix showed moments of promise in midfield without ever finding the kind of link-up play that had been on display in recent weeks. Mykhailo Mudryk offered little when he came off the bench in the second half, whilst striker David Fofana on his full debut did not look like the answer to the team’s goalscoring worries.

Graham Potter
Graham Potter has called for time to allow his new recruits to settle in (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Potter called for time for the new recruits to settle in England, citing the chances created during last week’s Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund as a sign that things have started to improve.

“We’ve invested in some young players, if you look at Enzo and Mudryk, at Madueke,” said Potter. “They haven’t played that many games. They’re learning to play in the Premier League. We’re managing quite an injury list, we’ve got players returning from injury.

“All these things are true. But unfortunately when you lose they’re not what people want to hear. I know my quality and I know hat I’ve done in my career. But I also understand that when results don’t go your way, you’re open to criticism and that’s fair.

“We’ve returned from Dortmund, you have to recover and try to prepare for the game. It’s a quick turnaround, we’re all disappointed after Dortmund, the chances we created and the opportunities we had, you need to score, that’s the reality of it.

“Today was the same. It’s something we have to keep working at, There’s reasons. I could stand here for the next five minutes and talk about reasons. But also I know we have to do better. Its not acceptable to lose 1-0 at home. Any criticism I get is fair.”

