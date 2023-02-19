Tom Curry, George Ford and Courtney Lawes named in 36-man England squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fit-again trio Courtney Lawes, Tom Curry and George Ford have been included in England’s 36-man squad for the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Saturday.

Northampton forward Lawes, the vice-captain, and Sale duo Curry and Ford return after respective calf, hamstring and Achilles injuries. Kyle Sinckler, who sustained a facial injury in the 31-14 victory over Italy at Twickenham last Sunday, also features.

Curry’s brother Ben is one to have dropped out, as is Ollie Hassell-Collins, unavailable due to a knee issue.

Manu Tuilagi is not involved after being red-carded in Sale’s Gallagher Premiership loss at Northampton on Saturday. There are places for uncapped pair Fraser Dingwall and Cadan Murley.

𝐒𝐐𝐔𝐀𝐃 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 🌹 Your England men's squad to take on Wales in the #GuinnessSixNations on Saturday 👇 — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 19, 2023

England are third in the table with six points after bouncing back from a 29-23 loss to Scotland with the Italy result, their first victory under head coach Steve Borthwick.

Rock-bottom Wales are without a point after two games of Warren Gatland’s return, having lost 34-10 to Ireland and then 35-7 to Scotland.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Dan Cole, Tom Curry, Alex Dombrandt, Tom Dunn, Ben Earl, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, David Ribbans, Bevan Rodd, Sam Simmonds, Kyle Sinckler, Will Stuart, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Ford, Ollie Lawrence, Max Malins, Joe Marchant, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Henry Slade, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet, Anthony Watson, Ben Youngs.