Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack to have heart surgery

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack is set to undergo a triple heart bypass this week.

The Dons said in a statement on Sunday evening that the United States-based business underwent tests earlier this month, on his return to America after a spell in Scotland, that showed he required open heart surgery.

The club said he “will need a period of time to recuperate, after which the prognosis is that he will make a full recovery”.

Cormack said: “Having struggled with high cholesterol, I had a heart calcium test performed.

“Having no symptoms, it was a real shock to find out I had three significant blockages in my arteries. I am thankful that this was caught in time, and I’ll undergo triple heart bypass surgery this week.”

Cormack earlier this week stressed the club would take their time with the process of finding a new boss and carry out due diligence before any serious talks with candidates after sacking both Stephen Glass and Jim Goodwin in the past 12 months.

Incoming chief executive Alan Burrows will be involved in the process after he completes his move from Motherwell on February 27.

Cormack continued: “With Alan Burrows coming on board in a week’s time as chief executive and with the support of my fellow directors, I’ll be able to take the time I need to rest and recover.

“Alan will pick up the early work done so far on appointing a new manager and lead the process on behalf of the board.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank fellow Dons fans for their incredible support home and away and to reaffirm my commitment to the club we all love.”