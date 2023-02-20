The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 5.03am
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa with William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (right) celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal in the 4-2 win at Aston Villa with William Saliba (left) and Fabio Vieira (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a dramatic 4-2 victory at Aston Villa, replacing Manchester City, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest later that day.

Sunday saw Marcus Rashford continue his remarkable scoring form with a brace as third-placed Manchester United won 3-0 against Leicester, and Tottenham moved into the top four with a 2-0 win over West Ham.

England’s Lionesses saw off Italy 2-1 in the Arnold Clark Cup with Rachel Daly netting twice, and James Anderson starred as England’s cricketers completed victory in the first Test against New Zealand.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

Martinelli en route to scoring at Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Martinelli started celebrating before the ball was in as he raced clear to score in an empty net at Villa, the second of Arsenal’s two stoppage-time goals (Nick Potts/PA)
City’s Erling Haaland and Ilkay Gundogan rue a missed chance during the match against Forest (Bradley Collyer/PA)
City had to settle for a point at Forest despite creating a host of chances (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Rashford opens the scoring for United against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Rashford opens the scoring for United against Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Son Heung-min scores Tottenham's second against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min came off the bench to score Tottenham’s second against West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Chelsea manager Graham Potter gestures during the 1-0 loss to Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Graham Potter saw his Chelsea side lose 1-0 at home to basement boys Southampton (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Everton’s Seamus Coleman celebrates scoring against Leeds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton moved out of the relegation zone with a 1-0 win over Leeds sealed by skipper Seamus Coleman’s fine strike (Peter Byrne/PA)
Reo Hatate celebrates his teams third goal during the cinch Premiership win over Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Reo Hatate notched a brace in the cinch Premiership leaders’ 4-0 thumping of Aberdeen (Steve Welsh/PA)
Daly gets the first of her two goals in England's Arnold Clark Cup victory against Italy in Coventry (Tim Goode/PA)
Daly gets the first of her two goals in England’s Arnold Clark Cup victory against Italy in Coventry (Tim Goode/PA)
England’s James Anderson appeals successfully for a LBW decision against New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Anderson took four wickets as England wrapped up a 267-run victory over New Zealand (Andrew Cornaga/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz (right) greets Cameron Norrie after winning the final of the Argentina Open (Natacha Pisarenko/AP))
Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie (left) was beaten 6-3 7-5 by Carlos Alcaraz in the Argentina Open final (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
James Roby of St Helens (left) in action during the World Club Challenge (Mark Evans/AP)
St Helens defeated the Penrith Panthers 13-12 to claim the World Club Challenge in Sydney (Mark Evans/AP)
Manu Tuilagi after being sent off in Sale's 38-34 Gallagher Premiership loss to Northampton (David Davies/PA)
Manu Tuilagi was sent off in Sale’s 38-34 Gallagher Premiership loss to Northampton (David Davies/PA)
Daryll Neita wins the women's 60 metres final during day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)
Daryll Neita wins the women’s 60 metres final during day one of the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham (Martin Rickett/PA)

