Joe Root admits he is searching for his role in England’s aggressive Test side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joe Root admits he is searching for his role in England’s aggressive Test side

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.03am
Joe Root admits he is searching for his role within the new England team (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
Joe Root admits he is searching for his role within the new England team (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Joe Root has scored more Test runs than any other batter currently playing the game, but the former England captain admits he has yet to nail down his identity in Ben Stokes’ revolutionary regime.

Root’s tally of 10,700 runs places him 12th on the game’s all-time list and top among those who are still active, with 28 centuries and an average of 49.30 underlining his world-class credentials.

Throughout his own five-year tenure, the side’s fortunes frequently lived and died on his performances, but things have changed since he passed on the baton.

Stokes (left) has enjoyed huge success since taking over from Root (right)
Stokes (left) has enjoyed huge success since taking over from Root (right) (Adam Davy/PA)

England’s 267-run win over New Zealand in Mount Maunganui was their 10th win in 11 games since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge last summer, with the whole team buying in to a relentlessly aggressive blueprint with bat and ball.

Root was outstanding in the early stages of that run, tucking in with three hundreds and an unbeaten 86 in Stokes’ first four matches, but has added just a couple of half-centuries in the past seven Tests.

While there is no concern whatsoever about his form within the camp – he averages a shade under 50 since the handover – Root has begun to examine how he slots into the new landscape.

“I think I’ve just got to find out what sits best for me and that’s going to take some time,” he said.

“If I’m being brutally honest there was the initial relief of coming out of the captaincy and now I’m just trying to find out what my role is within this team.

“It sounds silly with the experience I have but you want to be involved and be part of it. You want to heavily contribute and I feel like I’ve not been able to do that the last few Test matches.

“With the rhythms of the game, I’ve maybe got a bit caught up in it. I’ve not performed for a little while but it’s given me a little sharpener, a kick up the backside, that this is how I need to play my cricket, how I can be consistently useful in this group.”

That could be seen as a nod that Root regretted the manner of his first-innings dismissal at the Bay Oval, caught at slip attempting to deploy a reverse ramp over the cordon. But that was the first time he has come unstuck since he began experimenting with the stroke and he would rather refine it than eliminate it from his repertoire.

“You take calculated risks. I’ve got where I’ve got to by trusting my gut. It just didn’t quite work out,” he said.

“It’s not going to stop me playing it, maybe just be smarter about playing it. It’s now part of my Test game and I’ll continue to utilise it when it’s the right time.”

Root, right, has struggled in his last seven Tests
Root, right, has struggled in his last seven Tests (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

Despite the sharp difference in their styles, Stokes was a loyal vice-captain to Root and the bond of trust and admiration flows both ways.

“I didn’t expect this, but I’m glad it’s happened, it’s been incredible. I’m absolutely buzzing for him and what he’s doing,” Root added.

“It’s not just turned our Test team and our fortunes around but I think people are now seriously considering ‘is this the direction Test cricket should be going in?’.”

And while Root wrestles with how best to lean into that direction, his fellow Yorkshireman Harry Brook is flourishing in the freedom.

After five Test appearances, three centuries and an average of 77.87, he is already being tipped for future greatness. Experienced heads like Stokes and Stuart Broad have already lavished him with praise on this trip and Root was more than happy to join the chorus for his county colleague.

Harry Brook has taken to Test cricket with a bang.
Harry Brook has taken to Test cricket with a bang (John Walton/PA)

“He’s special, really special,” said Root.

“I’ve seen him go from a little boy to a man and now he’s almost bullying Test attacks. It’s extraordinary. I’m just so glad he’s walked in and done as well as he has because I’ve seen him for a long time and know what he’s capable of.”

Indeed, the only down side Root can think of is Brook’s constant reminders of an early meeting between the pair.

“He was 14 when he came in as a net bowler at Headingley and got me out,” he recalled.

“He was bowling filthy seamers off the wrong foot but he continually talks about it, it’s so annoying.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented