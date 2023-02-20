‘Disgusted’ Kick It Out wants action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Disgusted’ Kick It Out wants action after online racist abuse of Son Heung-min

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.35am Updated: February 20 2023, 5.53pm
Son Heung-min was the subject of online racist abuse after he scored in Tottenham’s win over West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Son Heung-min was the subject of online racist abuse after he scored in Tottenham's win over West Ham (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Kick It Out has called on social media companies and the Government to act after Son Heung-min became the latest Premier League player to suffer online racism this month.

Son scored four minutes after coming on as a substitute for Tottenham in Sunday’s 2-0 win over West Ham.

Spurs later revealed Son had faced “utterly reprehensible online racist abuse”, which has been reported by the club who called for action to take place.

It occurred a week after Brentford forward Ivan Toney was also the target of online racist abuse following his part in their 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Kick It Out has now reiterated their calls for social media companies to take stronger action and for the Government to pass its online safety bill.

“We are disgusted to hear reports of online abuse targeted at Heung-Min Son following Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League game against West Ham on Sunday,” a statement from Kick It Out read.

“Seven days previously, Brentford striker Ivan Toney was racially abused on social media; now it is Heung-Min Son.

Ivan Toney File Photo
Ivan Toney has also recently been a target for racist abuse (PA)

“Both have been targeted in the past. The longer it takes social media companies to take action, or government to pass the online safety bill, the more players will be abused.

“Are players just expected to take the abuse while we wait for reform? Players should not be victims, they need better protection online, and this is why change needs to come quickly.

“We will continue to work tirelessly with our partners across the game to ensure that those responsible for perpetrating discriminatory abuse face the strongest possible consequences for their actions.”

It is understood the abuse directed at Son came on Twitter, which has been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

