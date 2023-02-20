Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Potter under pressure – A look at the Chelsea manager’s unwanted record

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 1.41pm Updated: February 20 2023, 1.51pm
Graham Potter has endured a tough time since taking charge at Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Graham Potter has endured a tough time since taking charge at Chelsea (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Defeat to Southampton this weekend added to the pressure on Chelsea manager Graham Potter.

While the club appear set to stand by the under-fire former Brighton boss, a record of nine wins in 25 games in charge is cause for concern and his 36 per cent win rate with the club is the lowest since previous owner Roman Abramovich took charge in 2003.

Here, the PA news agency looks at his record in detail.

Stamford Bridge struggles

Graham Potter stands in the fog at Chelsea's Cobham Training Centre
The gloom has yet to lift for Chelsea and Graham Potter (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Potter was unbeaten in his first nine games in charge, winning six, including a run of five in a row against Crystal Palace, AC Milan (twice), Wolves and Aston Villa.

Defeat to his former club Brighton, though, was the first of four in a five-game sequence broken only by a 2-1 Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

One of those came against Manchester City, who have now knocked Potter’s side out of both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season. A 4-0 rout in the latter immediately followed City’s 1-0 win in the Premier League meeting between the sides as the club’s current run of one win – against Palace – in 10 games gathered pace.

Graham Potter's record as Chelsea manager

That sequence also includes a loss and a draw against local rivals Fulham, further draws with Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and West Ham and defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Southampton.

They have not won away from Stamford Bridge since October, with three draws and six losses – that includes conceding four goals in a game to both City and Brighton while only scoring that many in total across the nine games.

In all, Potter has won nine, drawn seven and lost nine of 25 games in charge, with his team scoring 25 goals and conceding 24. His win percentage is significantly lower than even Andre Villas-Boas’ 47.5 per cent, the lowest of any of the 13 managers employed by Abramovich before his forced departure.

Club comparison

Graham Potter celebrates Brighton's Carabao Cup win over Cardiff last season
Graham Potter enjoyed success with Brighton (David Davies/PA)

That record, admittedly in a relatively small statistical sample, also means Potter has lost a greater percentage of games in charge of Chelsea than he did with Brighton.

The Seagulls are three places and four points ahead of Chelsea in seventh in the table and, while their fast start under Potter had them already above the Blues when he was appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s successor, that is surely not what Boehly and his hierarchy were anticipating.

Potter’s Brighton lost 48 out of 140 games in all competitions, or 34.3 per cent. His Chelsea win percentage is higher – 36 per cent to 32.1 – with his Brighton side proving tougher to beat as they drew their other 47 games (33.6 per cent).

His one season with Swansea came in the Championship where, despite finishing only 10th and missing out on the play-offs, they had a 41.2 per cent win rate – the best of Potter’s career in the English league.

He previously made his name with Swedish side Ostersund, winning over half his games in charge (127 of 249, 51 per cent) as he took them from the fourth tier to the top flight, a cup win and the Europa League last 32.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Grant George of Badlands Barber with Brandon Mundo, who is moving his business Deadset Studios into the shop. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure-hit Perth barbers to reopen under former staff member with new name
3
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
4
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months
5
Logan Summers.
High risk paedophile who abused child in tent behind Dundee supermarket will be sentenced…
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
8
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
9
Kate Forbes hands aloft, wearing a SNP rosette
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP’s Kate Forbes can’t run from questions about her religious beliefs
2
10
Dundee Design Project assistant manager Nicola Brewer and founder Fiona Peel. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dundee art shop set to close just months after plans to find bigger premises

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Kwame Thomas and Ryan Clampin injury updates as he…
Michael Foreman and George Logan at the tennis court at the end of the site.
River Tay butterfly orchids could save threatened land at Balhomie
Historical buildings across Fife are at risk of demolition. Image: DC Thomson.
7 iconic Fife landmarks at risk of demolition and the fascinating stories behind them
Filming took place in the City Square in February 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Salt for snow when Dundee doubled for Moscow in TV classic
Louis the peacock in Dunfermline
Egg-citing news: Louis the Peacock to become a father months after Dunfermline aviary attack
Danielle Greene, owner of Greene Creatives. Image: Alan Richardson.
From side hustle to success: Meet the Dundee social media expert helping local firms…
The crash happened on the A92 near the Preston roundabout. Image: Google..
One more point for Kwik Fit worker means ban after A92 crash
Dean Souter (left) and Mike after he ran the London Marathon in 2019 for MS Society. Image: Mike Souter.
Blairgowrie dad with MS 'amazed' as £10k raised in 72 hours to get him…
Billy Birse-Stewart. Image: Harpers.
Historic charity in turmoil after report says Dunkeld former wine salesman 'interfered' with election
Abigail Bennett with daughters Wren and Honey, and dogs Marley and Lois. Image: Phil Hannah
'I changed my appearance and moved after domestic abuse - Perth charity saved my…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented