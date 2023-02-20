Jurgen Klopp says watching Champions League final rerun was ‘proper torture’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp says watching Champions League final rerun was ‘proper torture’

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 3.33pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.03pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found the Champions League final a tough watch (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp found the Champions League final a tough watch (John Walton/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits watching back May’s Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid for the first time was “torture”.

There was chaos before the showpiece, with fans outside the Stade de France trapped in serious congestion and tear-gassed by police. Thousands missed the delayed kick-off of a game Klopp’s team lost 1-0.

The atmosphere inside the stadium suffered as a result and Klopp found reviewing the footage painful, although he believes his team did everything to win the game.

He said: “I didn’t watch it back until this weekend. The thing I realised immediately was now I know why I didn’t watch it back – but I had to.

“It was proper torture because we played a good game and could have won and that’s the decisive word – could – but didn’t because they scored and we didn’t. That’s the decisive reason.

“I watched the game back, knowing exactly what we will do and we had to win this game.

“We didn’t. The one reason was we didn’t score and we conceded but apart from that we should have won the game.

“What looked like held us back a little was it was a final. In the little moments we were not adventurous enough, we were super-protected because of the possible counter-attack threat.

“Analysing it is super-easy. It was a little bit of feeling that we needed an extra spark and could have made it.”

Defeat extended Liverpool’s winless run against the 14-time European champions to six matches (five defeats, one draw), with Klopp’s record as Reds boss reading four defeats – including two finals – and a draw.

Liverpool have lost to Real more times (five) than they have to any other team in European competition and the Spanish club’s coach Carlo Ancelotti has lost only five of his 17 encounters with them, winning nine. His last victory at Anfield came as Everton manager in January 2021, the club’s first at the ground in 22 years.

It means the two clubs share a lot of recent history and know each other well going into their last 16, first-leg tie at Anfield.

Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Anfield
Real Madrid are on top of Liverpool when it comes to recent history. Here Eder Militao outjumps Roberto Firmino in 2021 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We saw (in Paris) how experienced Madrid is and how little they are fussed by the fact the other team has chances. Generally I don’t think you can make this team panic,” added Klopp.

“They don’t lose confidence in one second, they know ‘our chance will come’ and they defend with legs. That’s what you can learn from them, definitely.

“Before that the last time they knocked us out we played there (in Madrid) on the training ground and here in an empty stadium (due to Covid restrictions).

“Here the game was a really good 0-0, we let them run, we let them work hard for the money and that was good. But this is now different teams, same clubs, different times, so there is a history.

“In the last few years one of us was always kind of in the final, that’s how it feels at least, and usually if you want to get to the final you have to kick us out, or them.

“They have enough wins. They are absolutely world class, it is a well set up team and that’s why it is so difficult but it doesn’t mean it is not possible.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – AMEX Stadium
Klopp hopes Darwin Nunez will be available for selection (John Walton/PA)

“When they played City and PSG (Manchester City in last season’s semi-final and Paris St Germain in the last 16 respectively) both games were definitely ‘game over’ and then it wasn’t because of their quality.

“Some of their players have won it five times and probably think they own the competition – and quite rightly – but that doesn’t mean we won’t give it a try.”

Klopp remains hopeful forward Darwin Nunez will be fit after injuring his shoulder in Saturday’s win at Newcastle.

The Uruguay international took part in open training on the eve of the game, but it remains to be seen whether the injury will affect his readiness for the match.

