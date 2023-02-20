Kilmarnock appeal against Kyle Vassell red card in Premiership loss at Hibernian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock have appealed against the red card shown to Kyle Vassell in Saturday’s 2-0 cinch Premiership defeat at Hibernian.

The Killie striker was initially shown a yellow card for a high boot on Marijan Cabraja in the second half at Easter Road but that was upgraded after referee John Beaton had a look at his pitch-side monitor on the advice of VAR official Steven Kirkland.

Rugby Park boss Derek McInnes was furious with the decision of serious foul play and said after the game: “There’s no sense that it was a bad challenge. You can sniff a red card, there’s a sense that something’s happened which makes you feel a bit uneasy.

“John deals with it at the time. He’s standing right next to it. We move on. I didn’t even think it was a yellow.

“Kyle’s tried to pull out. I think the Hibs player went forward into him. Kyle’s got his eyes on the ball the whole time. He tries to keep his foot still, there’s no forward movement.

“They (VAR) are in a sanitised room over 50 miles away watching that over and over again, telling the referee ‘you need to have a look at that, that’s a red card’. The game’s gone mad. That’s not a red card.”

Vassell’s Fast Track Tribunal hearing will be on Wednesday.