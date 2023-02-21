On This Day in 2017: Sutton’s Wayne Shaw resigns after ‘piegate’ controversy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sutton reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw resigned from the club after eating a pie in the dugout during their FA Cup defeat to Arsenal on this day in 2017.

A betting row erupted 2022after a bookmaker offered odds on Shaw eating the pie, and then-manager Paul Doswell soon confirmed Shaw’s departure.

The then 45-year-old was shown on television taking a bite into the pie during their match against the Gunners after underdogs Sutton overcame Leeds in the previous round.

After the incident, Shaw admitted he was aware that a bookmaker was offering odds on him to be seen biting into the snack.

Wayne Shaw played a big part in the build-up to Sutton’s FA Cup clash with Arsenal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The following September, Shaw was fined £375 and banned for two months by the Football Association for breaching betting rules after both the FA and the Gambling Commission carried out their investigations.

The company that owned the bookmaker was later fined £84,000 by the Gambling Commission for offering the 8-1 odds.

Doswell confirmed Sutton had been contacted by both investigating bodies and admitted Shaw made a “very genuine mistake” after being in the media spotlight in the build-up to the clash.

The Vanarama National League side lost the match 2-0, with Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott on target for the Gunners at a packed Gander Green Lane.