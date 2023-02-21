Joseph Fiennes to play England manager Gareth Southgate at National Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Joseph Fiennes to play England manager Gareth Southgate at National Theatre

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 9.45am Updated: February 21 2023, 1.28pm
England manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)
England manager Gareth Southgate (Adam Davy/PA)

The Handmaid’s Tale actor Joseph Fiennes will star as England manager Gareth Southgate in a new play at the National Theatre.

According to the BBC, Dear England is “inspired by Southgate’s journey since his infamous penalty miss for England in 1996”, with an official release saying the play is a “gripping examination of both nation and game”.

Writer James Graham said he is grateful to shine a light on the men’s England football team under Southgate’s “cultural reform” which he has found “epic and deeply moving”.

Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes will play England manager Gareth Southgate (Gary William Ogle/PA)

Graham, who wrote BBC One drama Sherwood, said: “To tell this story of the national game on the stage of the National Theatre is just the greatest thrill, if an intimidating responsibility. The experience of working on This House at the National Theatre 10 years ago changed my life as an emerging writer.

“Now, with Dear England, to be given the opportunity to shine a light on another public institution in the form of the England men’s football team is, I know, an exciting opportunity.

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving. And I’m so grateful to be surrounded by some of British theatre’s most exciting creative talent to unite around this new show.”

Southgate and England players
Gareth Southgate took England to their first tournament final since 1966 (Mike Egerton/PA)

Director of the National Theatre Rufus Norris said: “I am delighted to be welcoming James Graham back to the National Theatre this summer with his new play. Dear England is a captivating examination into the complex psychology of the much loved ‘beautiful game’.”

The play will be directed by Rupert Goold, whose credits including directing Mike Bartlett’s King Charles III at the Almeida Theatre, before adapting it into a screenplay for BBC Two which was nominated for a Bafta.

Dear England will run at the Olivier theatre from June 10 until August 11 with further casting to be announced.

Southgate made 57 appearances for England as a player, but is probably best remembered for missing a crucial penalty kick against Germany in the Euro 96 semi-final at Wembley.

He went on to manage the national side, leading them to a World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final.

