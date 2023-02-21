Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leeds appoint Javi Gracia as boss on ‘flexible’ contract

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 3.42pm Updated: February 21 2023, 3.52pm
Javi Gracia is Leeds’ new manager (John Walton/PA)
Javi Gracia is Leeds’ new manager (John Walton/PA)

Leeds have announced the appointment of former Watford boss Javi Gracia as Jesse Marsch’s successor, subject to obtaining a work permit.

Spaniard Gracia, 52, who led the Hornets to the 2019 FA Cup final, has agreed what Leeds described as a “flexible” contract to replace Marsch, who was sacked just over two weeks ago.

Leeds slipped into the relegation zone for the first time this season after Saturday’s defeat at Everton and face bottom club Southampton in what should be Gracia’s first game in charge at Elland Road on Saturday.

Leeds had been hoping to make a swift announcement, but missed out on several top targets.

A club statement read: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the club have agreed terms with Javi Gracia to become men’s first-team head coach, subject to obtaining a work permit.

“The experienced 52-year-old has agreed a flexible contract at Elland Road.”

Under-21s boss Michael Skubala had been placed in temporary charge, overseeing two Premier League games in the space of five days against Manchester United – a 2-2 draw and a 2-0 home defeat – and a 1-0 loss at Everton.

Gracia spent 20 months in charge of Watford before he was sacked in September 2019. He steered them to an 11th-placed top-flight finish and to the FA Cup final, which they lost 6-0 to Manchester City.

He had previously won promotion to the Spanish top flight with Almeria in 2013 and, after a brief spell at Osasuna, led unfashionable Malaga to consecutive top-10 LaLiga finishes.

After a stint in Russia with Rubin Kazan, he replaced Marco Silva at Watford in January 2018 and most recently retained the Qatar Stars League title with Al Sadd, having succeeded Xavi as head coach in 2021.

Leeds’ hunt for Marsch’s replacement had met with several setbacks. Talks with former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder broke down, Rayo Vallecano blocked a move for Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot opted to stay at Feyenoord after he was approached.

Javi Gracia led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final e photo
Javi Gracia led Watford to the 2019 FA Cup final (Clint Hughes/PA)

Carlos Corberan signed a new contract with West Brom, while it was reported in Argentina that former River Plate boss Marcel Gallardo ruled himself out of the running.

Leeds, two points from safety, are winless in their last 10 league matches. Their last top-flight victory was on November 5 and they will go bottom if they lose to Southampton.

Leeds added: “The club hope Gracia’s first game in charge of the Whites will be Saturday’s Premier League clash against Southampton at Elland Road, subject to obtaining the necessary work permissions.”

Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
