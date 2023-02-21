Dan Sheehan defends Ross Byrne over ‘harsh’ media coverage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dan Sheehan defends Ross Byrne over ‘harsh’ media coverage

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 3.46pm
Ireland’s Ross Byrne is in line to make his maiden start in the Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s Ross Byrne is in line to make his maiden start in the Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan believes the media have been “harsh” in their judgement of fly-half Ross Byrne as his Leinster team-mate prepares for a first start in the Guinness Six Nations.

Byrne is likely to begin Saturday’s match away to Italy after captain Johnny Sexton missed training on Tuesday due to a groin issue suffered in the round-two win over France.

All but two of his 16 Test caps to date have been won as a replacement and he spent 20 months in the international wilderness before an 11th-hour call-up led to him kicking the winning penalty in his country’s November victory over Australia.

Dan Sheehan, centre, has overcome his hamstring issue
Dan Sheehan, centre, has overcome his hamstring issue (Nigel French/PA)

Sheehan has regularly lined up alongside Byrne at club level and feels he has “everything in the locker” and deserves greater respect.

“Over the last few years I’ve probably played most of my rugby under Ross at 10,” said Sheehan, who has declared himself fit for the visit to Rome after a hamstring problem ruled him out against Les Bleus on February 11.

“I think probably the media were harsh on him over the last few years because what I saw inside the doors of Leinster and Ireland was someone who is calm and can make plays happen.

“Everyone I think is really comfortable with him on both teams.

“I think he has everything in the locker. His game control and his ability to see space and managing the pack around him – I think most good 10s have it and Ross definitely has it.

“I’ve always found it comfortable playing with Ross. I was glad to see him coming back into the squad.”

Byrne has dislodged Joey Carbery as primary understudy to Sexton since the autumn, with Munster’s Jack Crowley elevated to third choice.

Carbery was overlooked by head coach Andy Farrell at the start of the championship but joined the squad this week as extra back-up due to the doubt surrounding veteran Sexton.

Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton is an injury doubt for Rome
Ireland skipper Johnny Sexton is an injury doubt for Rome (Mike Egerton/PA)

Byrne questioned whether he would play again at Test level prior to his match-winning cameo against the Wallabies three months ago but dismissed the significance of perceived negativity from the press.

“Before I got the call in November, there were definitely times I thought I’d never get back in,” said the 27-year-old, who came off in the bench against Wales and France earlier this month.

“You just have to be patient, which isn’t always easy. And hopefully when you do get an opportunity you just have to make the most of it.

“When you’re not in the squad, you see the squad doing so well and you want to be a part of it.

“Everyone wants to be part of a winning team, so it definitely gives you a little bit of edge that you strive to get back into the team.

“I can’t control what the media says. For me, it has just been looking after my own performances.

“I’m absolutely loving being back.”

Ireland shrugged off the absence of Sheehan to put themselves in pole position for the title with a 32-19 win over Fabien Galthie’s reigning Grand Slam champions.

The 24-year-old had never previously been unavailable due to injury during his career.

He is pushing to return at Stadio Olimpico, competing for the number two jersey with Ulster’s Rob Herring, who is undergoing assessment on a head knock, and fellow Leinster man Ronan Kelleher.

“My body is back to a hundred per cent, so ready to go for this weekend and an exciting challenge ahead,” said Sheehan.

“To miss a game of that standard is huge but to get back this quickly, I’m pretty happy with how I’ve dealt with it personally.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Ireland’s Ross Byrne is in line to make his maiden start in the Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented