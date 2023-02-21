Turn dominance into wins and keep Leeds up – the tall order facing Javi Gracia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Turn dominance into wins and keep Leeds up – the tall order facing Javi Gracia

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 3.46pm
Javi Gracia is the new Leeds manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Javi Gracia is the new Leeds manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Javi Gracia has replaced Jesse Marsch as Leeds’ permanent manager.

Marsch was sacked on February 6 following a disappointing run of results which have left Leeds embroiled in another relegation battle.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Gracia’s in tray after he became Leeds’ 13th manager in less than 10 years.

Keep Leeds up

Leeds escaped relegation last season with victory at Brentford on the final day
Leeds escaped relegation last season with victory at Brentford on the final day (John Walton/PA)

Marsch succeeded in one aspect of his tenure by ensuring Leeds retained Premier League status last season and that will be Gracia’s top priority.

Forty-four per cent stakeholders 49ers Enterprises, the investment arm of San Francisco 49ers, have an option to own 100 per cent of the club and Elland Road stadium before January 2024 and while relegation would not necessarily scupper the deal, it would affect Leeds’ valuation and throw a spanner in the works of the current agreement, which depends on the club staying up.

Turn dominance into wins

Brennan Johnson's winner for Nottingham Forest earlier this month in Marsch's last match in charge of Leeds was the first of his side's two shots on target
Brennan Johnson’s winner for Nottingham Forest earlier this month in Marsch’s last match in charge of Leeds was the first of his side’s two shots on target (Mike Egerton/PA)

Gracia must quickly figure out how to prevent Leeds from losing games they should have won, or at least have gained a point.

Marsch’s last match in charge, a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest earlier this month, was typical of the pattern under the American. Leeds dominated possession and had long spells in the opposition’s half, only to concede soft goals from set pieces or on the counter-attack.

Defensive deficiency

Clean sheets have been rare for Leeds this season
Clean sheets have been rare for Leeds this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Throughout Marsch’s tenure, the opposition rarely needed to create too many chances in order to score.

Having committed men forward, Leeds often lost their defensive shape and as well as being vulnerable in transition, they have also continued to leak goals from set-pieces. The Whites conceded three or more goals in a game under Marsch on more occasions than they shut the opposition out.

Unleash attacking arsenal

Leeds appeared to have given Marsch their backing in the January transfer window. Austria defender Max Wober and United States midfielder Weston McKennie have both been in the starting line-up, but Gracia must integrate club-record signing Georginio Rutter into his playing system.

The likes of Patrick Bamford, the injured Rodrigo, Luis Sinisterra, Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison and Crysencio Summerville offer an abundance of attacking talent and the Spaniard must work out how best to use them.

Restore Leeds’ identity

Leeds fans relished their side's unique playing style under former manager Marcelo Bielsa
Leeds fans relished their side’s unique playing style under former manager Marcelo Bielsa (Martin Rickett/PA)

The swarming, high-tempo attacking philosophy under revered former boss Marcelo Bielsa made way for a muddled version under Marsch. The American’s game-plan appeared chaotic, leaving fans and pundits confused, while his players seemed ill-at-ease with their roles.

Gracia’s teams have been renowned for being disciplined and hard to beat rather than playing free-flowing football.

Whatever his vision for Leeds is, he must translate it consistently on to the pitch, which Marsch was unable to do, and time is not on his side.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
10
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Javi Gracia is the new Leeds manager (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist

Editor's Picks

Most Commented