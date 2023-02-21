Tottenham ‘shocked and surprised’ after Eveliina Summanen handed two-match ban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham ‘shocked and surprised’ after Eveliina Summanen handed two-match ban

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 4.16pm Updated: February 21 2023, 4.20pm
Eveliina Summanen has been handed a two-match ban by the Football Association (John Walton/PA)
Eveliina Summanen has been handed a two-match ban by the Football Association (John Walton/PA)

Tottenham are understood to have been left “shocked and surprised” after Eveliina Summanen was charged with “successful deception of a match official” and subsequently handed a two-match suspension.

A ban was upheld by the Football Association for the Finnish midfielder, who denied the charge following an incident with Manchester United’s Ella Toone in the Women’s Super League earlier in the month.

Toone was sent off in the final stages of the game after shoving Summanen in the shoulder, but the England midfielder’s red card was rescinded last week and the FA confirmed on Tuesday that Summanen had been banned.

Eveliina Summanen (left) was charged following an incident in Tottenham's recent WSL game against Manchester United (John Walton/PA)
Eveliina Summanen (left) was charged following an incident in Tottenham’s recent WSL game against Manchester United (John Walton/PA)

The PA news agency understands Spurs are shocked and surprised by the decision to uphold the charges against Summanen, especially given they believe their player did not act inappropriately.

It is understood Spurs are also frustrated by what they see as a lack of consistency between the men and women’s game, despite the same rules applying across both, with it being a number of years since a male player was charged by the FA for simulation.

An FA statement said: “Tottenham Hotspur Women’s Eveliina Summanen has been suspended for two matches following their WSL match on Sunday 12 February against Manchester United Women.

“The midfielder denied a charge for ‘successful deception of a match official’, which allegedly took place during the 80th minute and led to an opponent being sent off, and amounts to improper conduct.

“An independent Regulatory Commission upheld the charge during a subsequent hearing and imposed her two-match ban.

“Its written reasons will be published in due course.”

Despite Toone’s dismissal, Leah Galton’s second-half strike and Molly Bartrip’s own goal secured a win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for United, but manager Marc Skinner was disappointed with Summanen’s reaction.

Manchester United's Ella Toone (left) was sent off against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United’s Ella Toone (left) was sent off against Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

“Maybe play-acting is a tough word, but actually the reality is there is no need to roll around holding your face, right? There is no need,” he said post-match.

“You want to see passion for your club. Yes, it is a foul and probably a yellow card with the tackle from Tooney but there is a tangle of legs. Maybe there is a little bit of frustration and we have to be accountable for our actions.

“We’ll assess that within and deal with it internally but you just don’t need to roll around holding your face. That is the part I don’t want to come into our game because it is a clear push on the shoulder and maybe more frustration.”

