Ange Postecoglou hopes to make smooth landing as Celtic chase cup final glory

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.18pm
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Rangers manager Michael Beale at Hampden Park (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and Rangers manager Michael Beale at Hampden Park (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

Ange Postecoglou will again look to exercise pilot-like control during Celtic’s Viaplay Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Hoops boss will be in the midst of the usual cauldron of an Old Firm game as both sides battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the season.

However, while 50,000 excited fans will bring passion and noise to the occasion, Postecoglou will be clear-headed in the technical area as he focuses only on guiding his side to victory.

Speaking at a media conference at the national stadium, he said: “For me it is (easy) because it has been my job for 26 years.

“When a pilot lands a plane he knows what he is doing.

“You are not making it up as you go along so I like to think that after 26 years I know what I am doing.

“I am still a human being. I am not happy when we don’t win and I am delighted when we do.

“I guess what I am talking about is that part of being a fan is allowing yourself to lose yourself in moments whether good or bad.

“If you want to shout abuse you have to do that, if you want to be in delirium because you have won something you are allowed to be that.

“But I don’t think that’s what they expect from their manager. Our supporters don’t expect me to have the same emotions going into a big game like this.

“They want me to be clear-headed out there to make the right decisions and try to prepare the team in the best possible way.

“But I am very, very passionate, I don’t take defeat well, I do love winning.”

Postecoglou is relishing the prospect of a 50/50 split in the crowd at the match, in contrast with the recent norm where only 700 to 800 away fans are allowed into Old Firm games at Celtic Park and Ibrox.

He said: “I think it does (enhance it). It is a different atmosphere, it is a real derby atmosphere.

“When we play at Celtic Park or Ibrox the atmosphere is very parochial in one way, for the home team. I think it is an advantage absolutely.

“We feel that when we play at Celtic Park, having our supporters there, 60,000 of them, helps us.

“But in terms of the spectacle and a derby, having it split, particularly in a cup final, adds to the theatre of it.

“I believe that and I think the players and everyone involved enjoy that because you get a bit of everything in there.”

Postecoglou was critical of the Hampden Park pitch during the semi-final win but after a quick inspection during a photoshoot with Gers boss Michael Beale at the stadium, he declared himself happier.

He said: “It has improved, definitely. It had to. It looked in better condition.

“Hopefully the weather is kind to us this week and it gives a chance for both teams to play at a good level.

“It is not just about the fact that the pitch stops us from playing our football, the pitch is part of the event, the stadium is part of the event.

“Everyone will be watching, not just in Scotland, around the globe and you want our football to be presented in the best possible light.

“In a cup final, the pitch is an essential factor in that event.

“So it looked like they have done a fair bit of work on it which is pleasing, so it looks OK.”

