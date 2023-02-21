Mohamed Elneny celebrates new Arsenal contract – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21.

Football

Mohamed Elneny celebrated.

A new chapter begins in my journey with Arsenal. I just signed a new contract 😍 Arsenal for me isn’t just a club I joined 7 years ago, which makes me the longest serving player currently ☺️ Arsenal is home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you♥️ pic.twitter.com/yOTw48O2xN — Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) February 21, 2023

The Champions League turned the clock back.

Cesc Fabregas reminisced.

Andres Iniesta shared some happy news.

Happy birthday Riyad Mahrez.

𝐑𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐳 🎂 Notre ancien 𝗖𝗶𝗲𝗹&𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 fête aujourd'hui ses 3️⃣2️⃣ ans, joyeux anniversaire à @Mahrez22 ! 🥳 On vous laisse deviner la saison de ce but face au @RCLens ! 👀 pic.twitter.com/P8GU8SnPjF — Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) February 21, 2023

Formula One

Lando Norris and George Russell were ready for pre-season testing.

first day back in a paddock, and it smells good pic.twitter.com/Q6Pf1sbmDC — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 21, 2023

Let’s get this season started. ✈️🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/urCUPxEJDq — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 21, 2023

McLaren took in the Bahrain sights.

We're here, and the sun is shining. ☀️🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/4WcxTLiUKD — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a ride.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas enjoyed Pancake Day.

Had to be done 🥞 Happy #PancakeDay 👌 What should I top them with? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hvjQXPOyLq — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 21, 2023