Mohamed Elneny celebrates new Arsenal contract – Tuesday's sporting social By Press Association February 21 2023, 6.38pm Mohamed Elneny has signed a new contract with Arsenal (John Walton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 21. Football Mohamed Elneny celebrated. A new chapter begins in my journey with Arsenal. I just signed a new contract 😍 Arsenal for me isn't just a club I joined 7 years ago, which makes me the longest serving player currently ☺️ Arsenal is home, family, happiness, growth, and ambition. My Arsenal family, I love you♥️ pic.twitter.com/yOTw48O2xN— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) February 21, 2023 The Champions League turned the clock back. 17 years since this iconic Henry moment 🥵#UCL | @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/ftdWHehFmZ— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 21, 2023 Cesc Fabregas reminisced. 17 years…. 🫣 https://t.co/NpKrL6eQHk— Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) February 21, 2023 Andres Iniesta shared some happy news. View this post on InstagramA post shared by Andres Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) Happy birthday Riyad Mahrez. Birthday training session! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/uFqpnZaVXp— Manchester City (@ManCity) February 21, 2023 𝐑𝐢𝐲𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐳 🎂Notre ancien 𝗖𝗶𝗲𝗹&𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲 fête aujourd'hui ses 3️⃣2️⃣ ans, joyeux anniversaire à @Mahrez22 ! 🥳On vous laisse deviner la saison de ce but face au @RCLens ! 👀 pic.twitter.com/P8GU8SnPjF— Havre Athletic Club ⚽️ (@HAC_Foot) February 21, 2023 Formula One Lando Norris and George Russell were ready for pre-season testing. first day back in a paddock, and it smells good pic.twitter.com/Q6Pf1sbmDC— Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 21, 2023 Let’s get this season started. ✈️🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/urCUPxEJDq— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 21, 2023 McLaren took in the Bahrain sights. We're here, and the sun is shining. ☀️🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/4WcxTLiUKD— McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 21, 2023 Valtteri Bottas enjoyed a ride. Back in the desert 🐫Today on a bike – the day after tomorrow in @alfaromeof1 #C43 🏎#VB77 @canyon_bikes 📷 @tiffanycromwell pic.twitter.com/bcKnEzCK9v— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) February 21, 2023 Cycling Geraint Thomas enjoyed Pancake Day. Had to be done 🥞 Happy #PancakeDay 👌 What should I top them with? 👀 pic.twitter.com/hvjQXPOyLq— Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) February 21, 2023 