Newport grab late winner to add to Hartlepool's woes By Press Association February 21 2023, 9.48pm Mickey Demetriou scored the only goal (Nigel French/PA) Newport stole a last-gasp victory at Hartlepool thanks to Mickey Demetriou's injury-time goal. Away-day draw specialists County ran out 1-0 winners as skipper Demetriou headed home from a corner with 91 minutes on the clock. The result leaves Pools still a point above the relegation zone, but second-bottom Crawley have four games in hand. Neither side produced much attacking threat throughout, but the visitors offered more in the opening half. Calum Kavanagh had space in the area, but a bad touch let him down in a promising position. Pools' first opening arrived on 55 minutes as David Ferguson's cross was met by Dan Kemp and he could not get his first-time effort on target. Connor Jennings joined everyone else in failing to keep his shot down when he found space in the area. Home keeper Jakub Stolarczyk saved well from a rare goalbound effort, denying Demetriou's header. The Leicester loanee also reacted smartly to push over an Aaron Lewis effort but Demetriou ensured the Exiles came away with the points.