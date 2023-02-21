Inspired goalkeeper Mark Oxley secures point for Harrogate at Grimsby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Battling Harrogate held on for a precious point as they secured a goalless Sky Bet League Two draw at Grimsby.

The hosts broke their duck as they earned their first league point against the Sulphurites in their history.

But it was a game they should have won having dominated the ball and had the much better chances.

It could have been a rout had it not been for inspired Harrogate goalkeeper Mark Oxley, who spent a loan spell with the Mariners, as he produced a string of fine saves to keep a clean sheet and frustrate his former club.

Oxley’s heroics ensured the visitors clinched a welcome point, which pushed them four points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

Niall Maher was the first to be thwarted by the on-song stopper as the veteran keeper tipped his early strike over the bar.

John McAtee then forced a really good save from Oxley in the first half as the Mariners kicked into gear.

McAtee and Alex Hunt were both well kept out in the final 20 minutes as Town clung on for dear life.

But his best was in stoppage time when he somehow denied Ryan Taylor’s header with his feet.