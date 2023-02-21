Connor Smith penalty earns Hamilton victory over Inverness By Press Association February 21 2023, 10.08pm Hamilton’s Connor Smith, left, struck his side’s winner from the penalty spot (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Connor Smith’s second-half penalty secured Hamilton a 2-1 home win against Inverness and lifted them off the foot of the Scottish Championship. Smith converted from the spot in the 73rd minute after Inverness midfielder Scott Allardice had cancelled out Daniel O’Reilly’s opener for Hamilton. The Accies made it back-to-back wins against Inverness after beating them 3-0 at Caledonian Stadium on Saturday. Hamilton’s Steve Lawson had an early effort cleared off the goalline and Inverness threatened through Billy McKay and Allardice. O’Reilly put Hamilton in front when he headed home Smith’s cross in the 19th minute before Inverness levelled through Allardice’s effort from inside the area before the break. Smith despatched his penalty following Daniel Mackay’s challenge on Reghan Tumilty. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 2 Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… 3 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 4 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 16 5 Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train 8 Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park 9 Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction 10 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 13 More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland have been a joy to watch, but the toughest… Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could… Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison' 'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis' 2 The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988 Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers ‘Nothing done’ to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife ‘oasis’ Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’ WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard ‘Jim would be chuffed they’re going to Anfield’: Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC Man who lost three limbs in Afghanistan inspires Tayside firms Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station Most Commented 1 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 7 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone