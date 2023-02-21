Captain Angelo Balanta guides Dagenham to victory over Aldershot By Press Association February 21 2023, 10.18pm Dagenham held on to beat Aldershot (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Captain Angelo Balanta led from the front as Dagenham & Redbridge got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Aldershot Town. Daryl McMahon’s men went into the game on the back of just one league win in seven but secured the points that saw them clamber back into the top 10. Making his first start of the season, Balanta needed just 14 minutes to put his side in front when he produced a clever finish from a pass from George Saunders. And the Daggers took another huge step towards the three points early in the second half when Junior Moraes converted a brilliant cross from Josh Hare. Still stunned by their last-gasp defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Wrexham on Saturday, the Shots seldom threatened but did manage to grab an injury-time consolation from Tyler Frost. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Body found at Fife beauty spot 2 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 3 3 Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house 4 List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas… 5 Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved 3 6 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 7 Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub 8 Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach 9 Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process 10 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months More from The Courier Succession ending confirmed as Dundee's Brian Cox prepares to say farewell to Logan Roy Abusive Angus man told ex-girlfriend: 'I hope someone murders you' COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise Pair charged over series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee and Tayport Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I'll do same on pitch… 'Nerdy women' celebrated at this year's Dundee Women's Festival Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about '90s Dunfermline LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my… St Andrews Ball: Full list of groups benefiting from glittering £60,000 fundraiser McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions Editor's Picks Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the ‘horror’ of Ukraine war Dundee’s roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city’s cyclists Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee’s Caird Hall in 1983 Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty shops Actor makes Perth homecoming and tells of being ‘murdered’ in Netflix series The Witcher: Blood Origin Most Commented 1 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 2 Cyclist airlifted to hospital after crash with van near St Andrews 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 5 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 6 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 7 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 8 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 9 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 10 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs