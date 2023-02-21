Captain Angelo Balanta guides Dagenham to victory over Aldershot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Captain Angelo Balanta guides Dagenham to victory over Aldershot

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 10.18pm
Dagenham held on to beat Aldershot (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dagenham held on to beat Aldershot (Richard Sellers/PA)

Captain Angelo Balanta led from the front as Dagenham & Redbridge got their season back on track with a 2-1 win over Aldershot Town.

Daryl McMahon’s men went into the game on the back of just one league win in seven but secured the points that saw them clamber back into the top 10.

Making his first start of the season, Balanta needed just 14 minutes to put his side in front when he produced a clever finish from a pass from George Saunders.

And the Daggers took another huge step towards the three points early in the second half when Junior Moraes converted a brilliant cross from Josh Hare.

Still stunned by their last-gasp defeat in a seven-goal thriller against Wrexham on Saturday, the Shots seldom threatened but did manage to grab an injury-time consolation from Tyler Frost.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
3
3
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
4
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039520 - Perth Christmas lights switch-on event 2022 - Picture shows scenes from the event - Main Stage, Tay Street, Perth Saturday 19th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
List of proposed budget cuts as Perth and Kinross Council plans to axe Christmas…
5
The 204 bus route will no longer be subsidised. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DCThomson.
Funding for five Dundee bus routes scrapped after SNP administration’s budget approved
3
6
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
7
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Rocketing costs force shutters to come down at popular Arbroath pub
8
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
9
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
10
Dagenham held on to beat Aldershot (Richard Sellers/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months

More from The Courier

Brian Cox as Logan Roy in Succession.
Succession ending confirmed as Dundee's Brian Cox prepares to say farewell to Logan Roy
Robert Whitton appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Abusive Angus man told ex-girlfriend: 'I hope someone murders you'
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
Incidents took place in areas including Old Glamis Road in Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Pair charged over series of thefts and break-ins in Dundee and Tayport
Liam Fox believes keeping the faith is the path to Premiership safety for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox: Dundee United owner kept faith in dugout, I'll do same on pitch…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Dundee Women's Festival Picture shows; Geek Girls, a film by Gina Hara. na. Supplied by Chris Mugan Date; Unknown
'Nerdy women' celebrated at this year's Dundee Women's Festival
COURIER, DOUGIE NICOLSON, 02/01/16, NEWS OR SPORT. Pictured at East End Park, Dunfermline today, Saturday 2nd January 2016, Dunfermline fans in the Norrie McCathie stand before the match.
Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about '90s Dunfermline
Before and after photos of Lynne Hogan, before and after her Botox treatment.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my…
Organisers of the St Andrews Ball
St Andrews Ball: Full list of groups benefiting from glittering £60,000 fundraiser
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. New art exhibition launches at Dundee?s McManus Gallery. Picture shows; Picture One: Alan Robb (2022-10) Picture Two: Donald Bain (2022-22). N/A. Supplied by Picture One: Cynthia J Robb and Picture Two: The Artist's Estate Date; Unknown
McManus exhibition reveals 'What's New' and showcases last decade of acquisitions

Editor's Picks

Most Commented