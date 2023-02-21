Barnet beaten again as Regan Linney inspires Altrincham By Press Association February 21 2023, 10.18pm Altrincham claimed a superb 4-2 win at Barnet (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Regan Linney played a starring role as Altrincham twice hit back from behind to beat free-falling Barnet 4-2 at The Hive. The hosts started with high hopes of recovering from two straight defeats when Harry Smith headed their opener with 13 minutes on the clock. And despite Jordan Hulme capitalising on an error by Bees keeper Laurie Walker to equalise nine minutes later, Harry Pritchard headed his side back in front before the half-hour mark. Max Oyedele levelled again early in the second half after Linney’s initial effort was cleared off the line, and Linney got on the scoresheet himself on 68 minutes to put his side in front. Altrincham sealed a surprise win in the 76th minute when Linney was once again in the thick of the action, laying off for substitute Tyrese Sinclair to wrap up victory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 2 Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… 3 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 4 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 16 5 Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train 8 Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park 9 Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction 10 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 13 More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland have been a joy to watch, but the toughest… Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could… Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison' 'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis' 2 The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988 Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers funding update Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School No kidding – baby goats in coats spotted in Angus Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda How Dundee’s Humza Yousaf rose through SNP ranks to become favourite to replace Nicola Sturgeon Most Commented 1 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 7 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone