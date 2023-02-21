David Wagner hails ’10 out of 10′ Marcelino Nunez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Wagner hails ’10 out of 10′ Marcelino Nunez

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 11.02pm
David Wagner, right, congratulates Marcelino Nunez after his first goal (Joe Giddens/PA)
David Wagner, right, congratulates Marcelino Nunez after his first goal (Joe Giddens/PA)

Norwich head coach David Wagner heaped praise on Marcelino Nunez after the midfielder’s first-half double set up an ultimately comfortable 3-1 win over Birmingham.

The Chilean midfielder lit up Carrow Road with a brilliant volley from well outside the box to open the scoring on 27 minutes and produced an assured finish from Kenny McLean’s cross to make it 2-0 before the break.

Birmingham pulled one back on 52 minutes through Maxime Colin’s low drive but the Canaries then kept the visitors largely at arm’s length before substitute Christos Tzolis added a third in injury time when they Blues were caught upfield.

But the match will be remembered for Nunez’s wonderful angled volley into the top corner after Kevin Long had got a good head on Kieran Dowell’s corner and his manager was full of admiration for the player, who had only scored one goal for the club before the game.

“It was an unbelievable strike from ‘Nacho’ – and his overall performance was brilliant too, a real 10 out of 10,” said Wagner, whose side are now just one point adrift of the play-off zone.

“He hasn’t had too many opportunities since I have been here and when he was played it has often been in wide areas, which isn’t really playing to his strengths.

“But tonight he was given the number 10 role and I thought he gave a perfect performance in that role. It’s something that really suits him as a player and after his great strike he showed it with the second goal when he got into the box to convert Kenny’s cross.

“He was also all over the pitch, working hard and we love him as a player – and as a character too. He isn’t one of those players who learns the language quickly but that hasn’t stopped him from being a really popular member of the group, someone who always has a smile on his face.

“Overall it was good performance and I think a deserved win. Now it’s about finding that consistency and trying to make it three home wins on the trot against Cardiff on Saturday.

Birmingham manager John Eustace, while disappointed with the outcome, felt his side had given a good account of themselves.

“I thought the lads battled away well and could easily have taken something out of the game, ” he said. “We were up against a top team, with lots of Premier League players in there, and gave a good account of ourselves, especially in the second half.

“Obviously the first goal was an outstanding strike but the second was very disappointing from our point of view. We didn’t stop the cross coming in and then the marking was poor – not getting the basics right is costing us dearly at the moment.

“We had two different formations in each half, both of them attacking, and I thought we gave them plenty of problems although against a quality side like them you can always concede at the other end.

“It’s just a shame we gave ourselves so much to do by conceding twice in the first half – that is something we need to look at.”

