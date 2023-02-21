Paul Hurst left frustrated by Grimsby’s draw with Harrogate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst admitted it was “frustrating” seeing his side forced to settle for a goalless draw against struggling Harrogate.

The battling Sulphurites dug deep as they pinched a precious point at Blundell Park.

It was the first time the two sides had met in the league that did not end in a win for Simon Weaver’s side.

But it was Hurst’s Mariners who had the better chances and had it not been for inspired Mark Oxley, a former Grimsby loanee, they would have surely snatched all victory — which would have seen then earn back-to-back league wins for the first time in four months.

“It’s frustrating,” admitted Hurst. “But I’m not going to be too critical of the players.

“We’re in the midst of a run of games and it’s tough, physically, and there’s no getting away from that.

“I think one or two looked like they were feeling it tonight, and at least lacked that spark.

“I’m not looking for excuses for them, but that’s what I felt I was looking at.

“We couldn’t quite find the goal that I think over the course of the game that we deserved.

“We were the team that were pushing and trying.

“I think we dominated large parts of that game, but we didn’t have enough clear-cut chances.

“I thought Oxley had a good game for them. He’s experienced and thwarted us. You always want more, of course.

“The chance at the end for Ryan. It’s a header, the keeper’s coming across and saves it with his foot. That’s the one that stands out.”

Shot-shy Harrogate never looked like breaking the deadlock.

But this point pushed them four points clear of the dreaded drop zone to non-league football as they went a fourth away game without defeat.

After a hard-fought point, boss Weaver reflected: “I thought we deserved the draw. I thought we were gritty from minute one and it’s a valuable point.

“We’ve had blips along the road, even recently, but there’s been a real confidence building as a defensive unit.

“It helps that we’ve got really good players playing centre-back now and it’s a whole new back four, plus a keeper who’s got back into the team.

“They can all be proud of their recent efforts. You look at the performances away from home, we’ve been solid and gritty and it’s what we’ve been searching for.

“You see with the top teams, they make signings in January and they don’t settle straight away but these boys at the heart of our defence are wearing the shirt with pride and performing really well.

“It’s not about screaming on instructions now, it’s about trusting defenders to be able to defend for their lives.

“We have players now who can snuff good League Two players out of the game.”