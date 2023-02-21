Ten-man Woking consolidate third spot with Bromley win By Press Association February 21 2023, 11.14pm Jim Kellermann earned Woking victory (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ten-man Woking consolidated third place in the National League with a hard-fought 2-1 win against Bromley. Dennis Bergkamp’s son Mitch fired the visitors in front on his first start for the club after 27 minutes. But Woking turned the game around before half-time as Scott Cuthbert equalised with a header from a corner and Padraig Amond crossed for Jim Kellermann to head in a second in stoppage time. Rhys Browne sent a shot into the side-netting shortly before he was shown a red card for a challenge on Bromley goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook on the hour. Kyran Lofthouse came close to adding a third for the Cards with a dipping 30-yard volley as the home side held on with relative ease. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 2 Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction 3 Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… 4 Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train 5 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 13 6 Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre 7 Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda 8 Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow 9 WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School 10 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland have been a joy to watch, but the toughest… Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could… Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison' 'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis' 2 The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988 World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers ‘Nothing done’ to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife ‘oasis’ Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’ WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard ‘Jim would be chuffed they’re going to Anfield’: Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly items to Liverpool FC Man who lost three limbs in Afghanistan inspires Tayside firms Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station Most Commented 1 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 7 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone