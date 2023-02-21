Gary Rowett hails half-fit Tom Bradshaw after late equaliser for Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gary Rowett hails half-fit Tom Bradshaw after late equaliser for Millwall

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 11.24pm
Gary Rowett hailed goal hero Tom Bradshaw (Victoria Jones/PA)
Gary Rowett hailed goal hero Tom Bradshaw (Victoria Jones/PA)

Gary Rowett hailed a half-fit Tom Bradshaw after he earned a point for play-off hopefuls Millwall in a 1-1 draw with Burnley at the Den.

Ashley Barnes’ second goal in four days gave the Championship leaders the breakthrough shortly after half-time, before Bradshaw swept home in the 85th minute for a dramatic equaliser.

The 30-year-old Welshman has already exceeded his best goal return for the Lions, his hat-trick against Sheffield United taking him to 10 league goals for the season.

And Rowett revealed the striker was close to not appearing at all, after suffering from the rigours of their 3-2 win over second-place Sheffield United on Saturday.

“I didn’t rest him (Bradshaw). Even I’m not stupid enough to rest a player that scored three goals in the previous game,” said Rowett.

“He was injured. I spoke to him yesterday and his ankle was swollen black and blue. He had a tight hamstring, a tight glute.

“He said he thought he’ll be about 80 per cent and at that point I said I’m not going to risk you. It’s not worth it.

“I probably didn’t really want to use him. But with the state of the game, we wanted to get something out of it.

“He takes the goal really well. The keeper doesn’t even have a chance to move. It just shows the confidence you get from scoring a hat-trick.”

Rowett also admitted his coaching staff made an error with the substitutions soon after the goal, accidentally bringing off George Honeyman instead of Murray Wallace to leave the hosts with two left wingers on the pitch.

“There was panic on the bench,” said Rowett. “If you’d have seen me, I was screaming as loud as I could to try to get Aidomo Emakhu over to this side.

“We didn’t manage that so there was a feeling all our hard work could’ve come down because of one mistake, but it happens.”

Vincent Kompany, meanwhile, was philosophical post-match and insisted he and the squad have agreed to remain unemotional regardless of results.

Kompany said: “We discussed this earlier in the season. We are not allowing any emotional rollercoaster. The game’s done. We’ll have a quick review of the game and then we move on.”

And the former Manchester City captain was pleased with his side’s performance against a Millwall side that have only lost twice at home this season.

“Until about five minutes before the end, I felt like this was a good game for us,” said Kompany

“I’m convinced that with the quality of the players we have that on another day we’d score more goals, but credit to Millwall.

“It was tough the whole game, but I can’t say I was surprised.”

