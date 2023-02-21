Charlie Reilly double ends Albion Rovers’ losing run By Press Association February 21 2023, 11.50pm Albion secured their first win in five games with victory over Elgin (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Charlie Reilly fired a second-half double as Albion Rovers beat Elgin 3-0 at home to boost their Scottish League Two survival chances. Reilly struck twice after a goalless first half, his second from the penalty spot, and Ayrton Sonkur headed Albion’s third. Max Wright headed over the crossbar for Albion just before the break and Reilly gave them the lead soon after the restart when he fired home from inside the area. Reilly doubled Albion’s advantage from the spot after Elgin midfielder Evan Towler’s challenge on Joe Bevan and Sonkur headed their third in the 64th minute. Albion moved four points clear of bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose, while Elgin have registered just one league win in 2023. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station 2 2 Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers… 3 Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed 4 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 16 5 Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda 6 Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son 7 Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train 8 Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park 9 Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction 10 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 13 More from The Courier THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland have been a joy to watch, but the toughest… Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could… Police seize 'Harley Davidson' e-scooter in Perth city centre Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison' 'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis' 2 The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988 Editor's Picks EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers funding update Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School No kidding – baby goats in coats spotted in Angus Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist JIM SPENCE: Kate Forbes critics ought to practise what they preach Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda How Dundee’s Humza Yousaf rose through SNP ranks to become favourite to replace Nicola Sturgeon Most Commented 1 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 2 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 3 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 4 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 5 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 6 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 7 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 COURIER OPINION: SNP's Kate Forbes controversy raises wider questions about diversity and discrimination 10 No 'current' plans for Perth and Crieff to emulate Dundee's low emission zone