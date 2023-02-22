Jack Leach: England carving own path as they hunt seventh straight Test win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jack Leach: England carving own path as they hunt seventh straight Test win

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 6.02am
Jack Leach is focused on the task at hand in Wellington this week (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jack Leach is focused on the task at hand in Wellington this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

England are angling for a seventh straight Test victory in Wellington this week, a feat last achieved almost 20 years ago, but spinner Jack Leach is not motivated by emulating past glories.

The summer of 2004 saw Michael Vaughan’s side notch up their own magnificent seven, paving the way for the following year’s generation-defining Ashes win.

A scan of the scorecard from the last of those matches offers a reminder of how long it has been since an England team enjoyed such a winning streak – opener Marcus Trescothick is now the batting coach, number three Rob Key is the current director of cricket and paceman Steve Harmison is covering the current tour as a radio commentator.

The indefatigable James Anderson – then a rookie, now the most experienced bowler in Test history – acts as the link man between the two eras.

  • Old Trafford: beat South Africa by an innings and 85 runs
  • The Oval: beat South Africa by 9 wickets
  • Rawalpindi: beat Pakistan by 74 runs
  • Multan: beat Pakistan by 26 runs
  • Karachi: beat Pakistan by eight wickets
  • Mount Maunganui: beat NZ by 267 runs

But matching up to big names and big achievements of years gone by is not a priority for an England side who have won 10 of their 11 games under captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum by living in the moment.

“The mindset we’re in is just one game at a time and trying to play with nothing to lose. If we talk about records like that, then we kind of are playing with something to lose,” Leach said ahead of Friday’s decisive second Test against New Zealand.

“That was the team I grew up watching, they’re all my heroes for sure. That 2005 Ashes was amazing and really gripped the country. I guess that is special to think about that, but it doesn’t take that much of your thinking when you’re about to play a Test match.

“You can cross them off after you’ve done them. We’re in a good place, on a good roll, and it’s a pleasure and a privilege to be in this team.”

Leach had a quiet time of it in the 267-run success in Mount Mauganui, settling for one wicket in each innings as the majority of the damage was done by the seamers in the floodlit day/night Test.

If recent trends at the capital’s Basin Reserve ground are anything to by, with pace to the fore and spin reduced to a supporting role, there could be more of the same in the coming days.

But Leach’s place is not in doubt, with Stokes eager to back him in all conditions and develop his range.

Captain Ben Stokes (left) wants to broaden Leach's education in different conditions.
Captain Ben Stokes (left) wants to broaden Leach’s education in different conditions (Jason O’Brien/PA)

“It will be a tough challenge, but it’s really good for me as a spinner to experience these pitches, to keep working on my craft and working hard,” said the left-armer.

“Stokesy spoke to me about that. He wants me to experience all different kinds of pitches and scenarios. The only way you can make improvements is by being exposed to situations you’re not used to. That struggle can make you progress your game.

“It’s great that the captain wants to challenge me. Hopefully these experiences really progress my development quickly and that will help me in the future.”

