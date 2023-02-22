Australian coach Dan McKellar to take over as new Leicester boss in July

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australian coach Dan McKellar to take over as new Leicester boss in July

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.54am
Leicester have appointed Dan McKellar as their new head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Leicester have appointed Dan McKellar as their new head coach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Leicester have appointed Dan McKellar as their new head coach, with the former Australia assistant set to begin work in July.

It was announced on Wednesday that the 46-year-old had left his role with the Wallabies after two years in order to take up a post overseas.

McKellar will replace interim coach Richard Wigglesworth, who took over from former boss Steve Borthwick when he took up the England job in December.

He returns to club coaching after a successful four-year stint in charge of the ATC Brumbies in the Australian Super Rugby, where he won the competition in 2020 before finishing as runner-up the following season.

As a player he made more than 150 senior appearances as a loosehead prop for Souths Rugby Club and spent two seasons with the Queensland Reds, before spending time playing in the Republic of Ireland and in Scotland towards the end of his career.

McKellar told Tigers’ website: “This has been a big decision for me and my family, to make the move to the other side of the world together, but it is one that we are very much looking forward to doing, to be a part of a club like Leicester.

“There are strong links with the community, with the supporters and knowing that I will be a part of game days at Mattioli Woods Welford Road with 25,000 people in the stands lights a fire for me.

“What else stood out for me was that the club takes great pride in having a very strong academy programme, where we can develop our own players both culturally and from a rugby perspective.

“In the experiences I have had in the northern hemisphere, as part of tours with Australia, I have seen the passion for the game and the genuine love for the game that there is and that is what I want to be involved in.”

Leicester have won just twice in the Gallagher Premiership since Borthwick stood down, with last season’s champions languishing in eighth.

Steve Borthwick
Dan McKellar becomes the permanent successor to now-England boss Steve Borthwick, pictured (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tigers’ chief executive officer Andrea Pinchen told the club’s website: “We are delighted to be able to confirm Dan McKellar’s appointment to the head coach role at Leicester from next season.”

“This has been a rigorous process, over a period of almost six months, and always been about ensuring that we found the very best coach to lead this club into the future and Dan McKellar is that coach.

“He has displayed the characteristics of someone who understands what Leicester is about and is highly committed to seeing the club be successful and, more importantly, consistently successful.”

